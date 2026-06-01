Sunflower oil is an essential product for Cyprus, widely used in retail, HoReCa, catering, bakeries and food manufacturing. Since local production is limited, the Cypriot market relies mainly on imports. This makes the ranking of supplier countries important for understanding where the island’s sunflower oil supply comes from.

Based on the latest available international trade data from World Integrated Trade Solution / UN Comtrade for 2024, Cyprus imported around 15.34 million kg of sunflower and safflower oil in total, combining crude and refined categories.

Top sunflower oil supplier countries to Cyprus

Ukraine — 9.26 million kg

Ukraine is the clear leader, supplying the largest volume of sunflower oil to Cyprus. Its position reflects large-scale production, competitive pricing and strong export capacity. Bulgaria — 2.85 million kg

Bulgaria ranks second and remains an important EU-based supplier with strong regional logistics. Hungary — 1.41 million kg

Hungary is a major Central European supplier, especially relevant for processed and refined oil flows. Greece — 734,949 kg

Greece benefits from geographic proximity and long-standing trade links with Cyprus. Romania — 294,177 kg

Romania remains a smaller but relevant supplier, supported by its Black Sea trade routes and agricultural base.

B2B supply channels and QP Foods UK

Alongside direct imports from producing countries, Cypriot businesses may also work with international B2B suppliers connected to leading production regions. One example is QP Foods UK, a cooking oil supplier with production operations linked to Ukraine.

For wholesalers, HoReCa operators and food manufacturers, such suppliers can provide access to Ukrainian sunflower oil through established international distribution channels, flexible order formats and products suitable for professional use.

Ukraine’s position in the Cyprus sunflower oil market

The 2024 data shows that Ukraine is not just one of several suppliers, but the dominant country in both crude and refined sunflower oil imports to Cyprus. Across both categories, Ukrainian suppliers delivered more than 9.26 million kg of sunflower oil to Cyprus in 2024.

This is important for Cypriot businesses because Ukraine combines large-scale production, competitive pricing and strong export capacity. For importers, wholesalers and HoReCa buyers, Ukrainian-origin sunflower oil remains one of the key sources of supply.

Logistics and Black Sea trade routes

Black Sea logistics play a major role in sunflower oil exports to Cyprus. Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania benefit from established export infrastructure, including major ports, storage facilities and bulk transportation networks that support large-scale deliveries to Mediterranean markets.

For Cyprus, maritime trade routes are especially important because the island depends heavily on imported food products. Shipping efficiency, freight costs and port operations can directly affect sunflower oil availability and pricing for wholesalers, distributors and HoReCa buyers.

Ukraine’s strong position in the Cypriot market is also linked to its large export capacity and experience in supplying international markets. Despite ongoing logistical challenges in the region, Ukrainian sunflower oil continues to move through international trade corridors and distribution networks serving Europe and the Mediterranean.

For importers, stable logistics are just as important as product pricing. Delivery timelines, storage conditions and access to reliable shipping routes can influence procurement planning and long-term supplier relationships.

Why supplier diversification matters

The ranking shows that Cyprus relies on a relatively concentrated group of countries for sunflower oil supply. While Ukraine holds a dominant position, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Romania help diversify the market and reduce dependence on a single route or supplier base.

For businesses, diversification is not only about securing alternative countries of origin. It also means working with suppliers that can offer different packaging formats, delivery terms, certification options and contract flexibility.

What Cypriot buyers should consider

For importers, distributors and HoReCa businesses, the key factors are price stability, delivery reliability, product quality and transparent origin. Sunflower oil is often bought in large volumes, so even small price changes can affect margins.

Buyers should also pay attention to food safety documentation, storage conditions and whether the supplier can maintain regular shipments during seasonal or logistical disruptions.

What the ranking means for Cyprus

The import structure confirms that Cyprus depends heavily on international sunflower oil supply chains. Ukraine remains the leading source by volume, while Bulgaria and Hungary strengthen the European supply base.

For Cypriot businesses, understanding this ranking helps with procurement planning, risk management and long-term supplier selection. A balanced sourcing strategy can support stable access to one of the most widely used cooking oils in the local market.

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