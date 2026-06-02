Celebration held for XM Group's sponsorship of A/C units for schools

As part of its longstanding Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, the XM Group has covered the cost of installing air conditioning units in public primary schools across Cyprus through local school boards. This initiative aims to create a comfortable and healthy learning environment, contributing to improved teaching conditions within classrooms.

In recognition of its contribution, the XM Group was honoured at an event organised by the 19th Limassol Primary School of Agia Fyla on May 28, 2026. The event was attended by the Honourable Minister of Education, Sport and Culture, Dr Athena Michaelidou, the Deputy Mayor of Limassol, Demos Katsis, the Chairman of the Limassol Greek Schools Board, Nikos Agiomamitis and the Director of Primary Education, Dr Marios Stylianides.

Minister Michaelidou expressed both her personal appreciation and that of the Ministry for the XM Group’s generous contribution, stating: “As we know, the installation of air conditioning in all schools across Cyprus is a government priority. Assistance and collaboration with the private sector are particularly important to us and this partnership with XM demonstrates how successful such cooperation can be. We are extremely grateful for their support.”

For his part, the school’s Headteacher, Christofis Christofi, described the XM Group’s sponsorship as “an exceptionally important corporate initiative and donation, which should be highlighted as an example of best practice and duly recognised”. The President of the Parents’ Association, Maria Charalambous, also thanked the XM Group, noting that the sponsorship has had a “positive social impact, while demonstrating in practice the importance of corporate contribution and collaboration”. She added: “Our school community is deeply grateful”.

Accepting the commemorative plaque on behalf of the company, Constantina Stylianou, Director of the XM Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Department, thanked the Ministry, the Limassol School Board and the school’s management for their excellent cooperation. She said the XM Group intends to support the installation of air conditioning units in even more schools across Cyprus, with the aim of improving classroom temperature control and indoor air quality.

Since 2025, the XM Group has funded the installation of 72 state-of-the-art air conditioning units in the following primary schools: the 19th Limassol Primary School of Agia Fyla, the 8th Limassol Primary School of Omonoia, Kellia Primary School, the 6th Paphos Primary School and the 1st and 2nd Kaimakli Primary Schools.

For more information about the XM Group’s wide-ranging Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, follow @xmculture on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.