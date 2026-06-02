A unique cinematic experience is coming to Cyprus with two special screenings of the documentary Echoes Of Beneath planned for Nicosia and Paphos on June 10 and 11, 2026. The film is being presented in Cyprus by the Enavsma Foundation, in collaboration with the Municipality of Paphos, the Petrides Foundation and the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

The screenings will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at K-Cineplex Nicosia at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) and on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Attikon Multiplex in Paphos at 8pm, in the presence of Paralympian and World Champion Antonis Tsapatakis from Chania, as well as the film’s director, Vasilis Barachanos.

Director Barachanos’ documentary is far from a conventional sporting narrative. Instead, it offers a profound cinematic study of the life and philosophy of Tsapatakis, combining rare archival footage with contemporary reality and focusing on the essence that lies “beneath the surface”.

Featuring striking underwater cinematography and the evocative music of Giorgos Tsiokris, the documentary provides a compelling insight into the power of the human spirit. The film chronicles a journey of rediscovery, spanning identity, strength and human dignity. In expressing its title, the camera follows its protagonist “beneath the surface”, where the silence of water meets the intensity of training and the inner pursuit of excellence. Thus, the documentary offers an intimate and deeply personal portrait, honestly addressing both the struggle within the water and the social prejudices outside it, highlighting the ongoing fight for equality and accessibility.

The film has already distinguished itself on the festival circuit. At the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, it was among the most widely discussed entries and won two major awards: the Fischer Audience Award for Best Greek Film over 50 minutes and the Alpha Bank Accessibility Award, confirming the impact of a work that resonates with audiences and sparks meaningful dialogue.

Admission to the screenings is free, subject to seat reservation via https://www.echoesofbeneath.com. Following each screening, an open discussion with the director and the film’s protagonist will take place, offering audiences the opportunity for a meaningful exchange of thoughts and experiences inspired by the film’s message.

ENAVSMA’s valued partners, sponsors and supporters:

Strategic Partner: Charalambides Christis

Charalambides Christis Scholarship Sponsor: Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso

Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso Sponsors: Annabelle, Amyth of Nicosia, G. Charalambous Coffee Roastery – Ahmad Tea of London

Annabelle, Amyth of Nicosia, G. Charalambous Coffee Roastery – Ahmad Tea of London Academic Partners: European University Cyprus, CIM – Cyprus Business School, Frederick University

European University Cyprus, CIM – Cyprus Business School, Frederick University Supporters: IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, Akavo Cosmetics, Net U, Christoudias Logistics, Klinete, G. TH. St Mountains Ltd.

Screening details

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

K-Cineplex Nicosia

8pm (doors open at 7.30pm)

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Attikon Multiplex, Paphos

8pm

Admission: Free

Greece (2026) | Runtime: 70′ | Director: Vasilis Barahanos | Music: Giorgos Tsiokris | Featuring: Antonis Tsapatakis

For more information, contact: [email protected] | T: +357 94055551