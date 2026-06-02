Average rainfall in May reached 46.7 millimetres, equivalent to 238 per cent of the normal amount for the month, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, rainfall exceeded the monthly average at all measuring stations, reaching almost four times the norm in some areas.

The highest percentage above average was recorded at the Paphos airport station, where rainfall reached 394 per cent of the monthly norm. This was followed by Polis with 375 per cent, Stavros tis Psokas with 371 per cent and Limassol New Port with 360 per cent.

In absolute terms, the highest rainfall total was recorded in Prodromos, with 127.2 millimetres. Saittas followed with 108 millimetres and Stavros tis Psokas with 100.8 millimetres.

The lowest rainfall total was recorded at Larnaca airport, where 13.6 millimetres fell during the month. Even so, this amounted to 143 per cent of the station’s normal May average.

From October 1 to June 1, cumulative rainfall across the island reached 569.4 millimetres, or 117 per cent of the seasonal average, with all measuring stations recording above-average rainfall.