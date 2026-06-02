Private equity buyouts propagate deeply through corporate supply chains, creating sharp performance gains for suppliers in normal times but heavy financial distress during economic downturns, according to a working paper by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The exhaustive economic analysis, titled ‘The Supply Chain Spillovers of Private Equity Buyouts’, was co-authored by researchers Cédric Huylebroek of KU Leuven and Olivier De Jonghe, an economic expert at the European Central Bank.

Using a highly granular dataset from the National Bank of Belgium that tracked nearly 241,409 unique companies and more than 200 buyout transactions over a multi-decade horizon from 2002 to 2021, the authors mapped the hidden operational spillovers of the five trillion dollar private equity sector.

The findings demonstrate that in stable economic environments, the direct suppliers of private equity-backed firms significantly outperform their market peers, enjoying an average employment expansion of five per cent and a massive sales growth boost of 10 per cent.

These substantial top-line improvements are driven exclusively by increased physical input demand from the rapidly expanding, private equity-backed corporate customers rather than any sophisticated technology transfers or organic knowledge spillovers.

However, the comprehensive analysis notes that this distinct commercial outperformance is completely attenuated when macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

During periods of severe economic distress, suppliers tied to these heavily leveraged buyout targets experience a complete stall in growth and are forced to compress their profit markups by approximately eight per cent.

The dramatic drop occurs because private equity investors actively intensify their collective bargaining pressure and aggressively reconfigure their operational supply networks to extract rapid cost savings.

“Our findings underscore that supply chains are central to how private equity investors create and redistribute value,” the authors stated in their non-technical summary.

The structural impact extends far beyond direct supplier relationships, triggering severe crowding-out effects for ordinary corporate competitors that happen to share the same upstream suppliers with private equity-backed firms.

As private equity portfolio companies grow and systematically absorb available supplier capacity, rival firms relying on those exact same producers suffer substantial declines in general performance and are frequently cut off entirely by capacity-constrained suppliers.

The research explicitly rules out alternative operational channels such as changes in corporate trade credit, finding absolutely no post-buyout variance in the accounts payable of target firms or the accounts receivable of their suppliers.

The study further proved that high corporate leverage alone is completely insufficient to replicate these supply chain outcomes, as separate control groups tracking high-leverage mergers and first-time bank borrowers showed zero identical supplier pressures.

Instead, the severe squeeze is driven by the unique combination of debt and aggressive private equity governance, with the heaviest cost-cutting pressure concentrated among small, private suppliers of standardised inputs operating in highly competitive arenas where switching costs are remarkably low.

“Policymakers should consider not only the direct effects of private equity buyouts but also their broader spillovers along production networks and the resulting implications for product market competition,” the central bank researchers stated to advise global antitrust bodies.