Police arrested 10 people and issued 337 traffic citations during overnight operations carried out across the island.

The 10 arrests were made for a range of offences, including assault, extortion, failure to appear before a court, unlawful possession of property, illegally residing in the Republic, carrying knives and possession of offensive weapons.

As part of the operations, officers stopped and checked 637 drivers and 291 passengers.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 337 citations for various violations, while 14 cases involving suspected traffic offences are under investigation.

Exceeding the speed limit accounted for the largest share of violations, with 195 drivers reported.

Police also impounded 10 vehicles.

A total of 134 breathalyser tests were conducted, resulting in five drivers being reported for alcohol-related offences. Another five tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests.

Police likewise carried out inspections at 37 premises, resulting in six reports.