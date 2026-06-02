Cyprus is preparing to host a new regional centre dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity in the maritime sector, in collaboration with Israel and Greece.

The initiative marks a significant step in improving digital resilience across the Eastern Mediterranean and protecting vital shipping infrastructure in an increasingly volatile region.

The planned facility, known as the Maritime Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (MarCCE), will be based in Nicosia and operate under the authority of Cyprus’ Digital Security Authority.

It will work closely with both the Israeli National Cyber Directorate and Greece’s National Cybersecurity Authority to coordinate cyber defence across maritime networks.

A strategic partnership in the Eastern Mediterranean

The centre stems from agreements reached during the 2025 trilateral summit between the leaders of Cyprus, Israel and Greece, reflecting a broader regional partnership focused on security, technology and energy cooperation.

Officials say the project represents an important milestone in strengthening cyber resilience for shipping routes and maritime infrastructure across the Mediterranean.

The region handles a substantial share of global trade, making ports, shipping companies and logistics systems prime targets for cyber attacks.

MarCCE will focus on several key areas. These include gathering and sharing intelligence on cyber threats targeting maritime systems, training specialists to respond to digital attacks on ports and vessels, developing international policy standards, and encouraging innovation by linking maritime companies with technology startups.

Through these initiatives, the centre aims to support cooperation between governments, industry and universities while helping smaller companies access advanced cybersecurity tools.

Protecting critical maritime infrastructure

The maritime sector has become increasingly digital, relying on automated navigation systems, satellite communications and interconnected logistics platforms. While this technology improves efficiency, it also creates new vulnerabilities.

Cyber attacks on ports or shipping networks can cause significant disruption to global supply chains. For countries like Cyprus, whose economy and strategic position depend heavily on maritime activity, safeguarding these digital systems has become a national priority.

The new centre is expected to run specialised training programmes and simulated cyber-attack exercises designed to test how ports and vessels respond under pressure. These exercises will help organisations develop stronger defences and faster response strategies in the event of a cyber incident.

Regional tensions heighten cybersecurity urgency

The importance of such initiatives has grown amid rising geopolitical tensions across the Middle East. The conflict involving Iran and wider instability in the region have increased security concerns throughout the Eastern Mediterranean.

As a result, Cyprus has become even more strategically significant. The island sits at a crossroads between Europe and the Middle East and acts as a logistical and security hub for shipping, energy projects and international cooperation.

In periods of conflict, cyber warfare often accompanies traditional military activity. State-backed hacking groups increasingly target critical infrastructure, including ports, power networks and communications systems. A successful cyber attack on maritime infrastructure could disrupt energy supplies, trade routes or naval operations across the region. Especially today, with the rise of AI cyber attacks, governments need to be more prepared than ever.

For Cyprus, strengthening cyber capabilities is therefore no longer simply about protecting business systems. It is also about safeguarding national security and ensuring stability across the wider Mediterranean corridor.

Building a regional hub for cyber innovation

The new centre is also expected to strengthen Cyprus’ position as a technology and security hub in the region. By encouraging collaboration between academic institutions, government agencies and private companies, the initiative could help attract research investment and high-tech startups focused on maritime cybersecurity.

Officials hope the centre will eventually expand to include additional regional partners, further reinforcing cooperation against digital and cyber threats.

In a region where geopolitical tensions, digital transformation and maritime trade intersect, the ability to defend critical systems from cyber attacks is becoming essential. With the launch of the Maritime Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Cyprus is positioning itself at the forefront of this rapidly evolving security challenge.

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