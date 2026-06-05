Ukraine and Russia each exchanged 185 service personnel in the latest prisoner of war swap on Friday, officials in both countries said.

Most of the Ukrainians brought back were in Russian captivity since 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

Russia also returned one civilian, he added.

The oldest Ukrainian being brought back is 62, according to Kyiv’s general staff.

Friday’s swap is the second one under an agreement between the countries to swap 1,000 prisoners of war each, as part of a three-day ceasefire agreement brokered by the US in early May.

The United Arab Emirates, which brokered previous rounds of swaps, also mediated the Friday exchange, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram app.