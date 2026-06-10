Only 11% of Europeans across 15 countries view the United States as an ally, a historic low and down from 16% half a year ago and 22% in November 2024, according to a survey published by the European Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday.

The findings, released ahead of G7 and NATO summits, highlight Europe’s waning confidence in Washington as a reliable security partner.

Majorities in all surveyed countries expressed doubts that the U.S. would come to their defence in the event of an attack.