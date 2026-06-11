A preliminary objection was submitted on Thursday regarding the revised indictment in the case of private prosecutions on behalf of the family of Thanasis Nicolaou, which relieves some of the accused from certain charges.

During the proceedings, the prosecution submitted its positions in writing and the court was informed of the pre-trial objection.

On behalf of the fifth defendant, lawyer Adriana Klaedes objected to the way in which charge 30 is presented and spoke of a multiplicity of offences, as well as a reference to a crime that was not committed.

The defence lawyer raised questions such as “who was convicted” and “which investigation determined the strangulation of Thanasis Nicolaou”.

She said the prosecution was attempting to indirectly say a crime had been committed and that the conclusions of death inquisitor Doria Varoshiotou were “unfounded”.

The court reserved its decision for July 9 at 10.30am.

On the same day, the lawyer of the second defendant, Sotiris Argyrou, is expected to raise his own pre-trial objection, concerning the reference to neglect in carrying out duties by a civil servant, by pointing out that the Constitution separated the civil service from the security forces, in which the accused was serving.

The case concerns the death of Thanasis Nicolaou, a 26-year-old national guardsman who was found dead under the Alassa bridge near Limassol in September 2005.

Those facing prosecution are forensic pathologist Panikos Stavrianos, former Limassol police director Andreas Iatropoulos, former head of Limassol CID Nikos Sofokleous, former deputy police chief Christakis Nathanael and former head of the Platres police station complex Christakis Kapiliotis.