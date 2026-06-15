The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced adjustments to the weight factors of two major financial institutions within the FTSE/CySE20 Index, effective from Monday, June 22, 2026.

This decision follows the exchange’s semi-annual review of the index, which ensures that no single constituent holds a disproportionate influence over the benchmark.

In accordance with Rule 5.4.1 of the FTSE/CySE20 Index Management Rules, any participating stock whose weight exceeds 25 per cent of the index must be capped at that level.

The evaluation, which utilised data as of June 13, 2025, determined that both Eurobank S.A. and Bank of Cyprus Holdings currently exceed this 25 per cent threshold.

Consequently, Eurobank S.A. will be assigned a weight factor of 0.029606 to align with the index requirements.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings will similarly be adjusted, the exchange added, receiving a weight factor of 0.084044.

Market participants and investors are advised that these rebalanced weightings will be fully implemented across the FTSE/CySE20 Index at the start of trading on June 22, 2026.