A 1,000-year-old monastery regarded as one of Ukraine’s most important spiritual and cultural landmarks was badly damaged on Monday during a large-scale Russian attack that killed 10 people across the country, hours after Donald Trump held separate talks with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine about ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had discussed efforts to end the conflict with Trump ahead of a G7 summit in France. Trump also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed the importance of bringing the war to an end.

The attack damaged the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 1051. The strike drew international condemnation, with France’s foreign minister comparing it to the bombing of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Zelenskiy, who visited the site after the attack, described it as “one of Russia’s most serious crimes against Christian culture to date”.

“This is an attack on our history,” he told reporters at the monastery, where specialists were assessing damage to paintings and frescoes. “Of course, everything will be restored.”

A fire caused extensive damage to the roof of the Dormition Cathedral, the monastery’s main church, although the structure remained standing and much of the interior appeared intact.

The attack formed part of what Ukrainian officials described as the most severe Russian assault since early June, when drones and missiles killed more than 20 people and injured over 100.

Russia denied targeting the monastery and dismissed the allegations as “a crude fake”. Moscow claimed the damage was caused by a Us-made Patriot air defence missile used by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said investigators recovered fragments of a Russian Geran-2 drone at the scene and published photographs of the debris, including parts of a wing and engine. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, called for international action to stop what he described as “Russian terror against Ukraine”.

In Kyiv, four people were killed and 34 injured in overnight strikes, according to military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko later said a fifth victim had died in hospital.

A separate Russian strike on Kharkiv killed four emergency service rescuers and a municipal official, while injuring at least five others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Tula killed three people and injured three more, including a one-year-old child, according to local authorities.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports from either side.

Ukraine’s military said Russia launched 70 missiles and 611 drones overnight. Air defences reportedly intercepted 50 missiles and 582 drones.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said only 15 of the 34 ballistic missiles launched were shot down.

“Ballistic missiles remain a problem for us,” he said.

Zelenskiy, travelling to France for the G7 summit, said he would urge allies to accelerate deliveries of air defence systems.

European leaders strongly condemned the attack on the monastery.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the strike targeted a UNESCO World Heritage site equivalent in significance to Notre Dame or Saint-Denis in France.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the attack as a “war crime”, while French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 leaders would discuss ways to end the conflict.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack.

Before speaking with Trump, Zelenskiy had proposed direct talks with Putin involving both Europe and the Us in pursuit of a ceasefire. Britain, Germany and France supported the proposal, but Putin rejected it.

Ukraine has meanwhile intensified strikes on Russian industrial and energy infrastructure in an effort to reduce Moscow’s revenues and increase pressure for a settlement.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces also struck two bridges linking Crimea with Russian-controlled territory. Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is facing fuel supply difficulties following repeated Ukrainian attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure.