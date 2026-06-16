Mazotos residents on Tuesday voiced continued opposition to a planned desalination unit in the area, raising concerns over potential damage to protected marine habitats.

Mukthar George Pafitis said residents were informed during a meeting on Monday with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou and officials from the environment, fisheries and water departments regarding government plans for a mobile desalination unit on state land.

He said discussions became tense after questions were raised over the impact on Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows, which are protected under European habitat rules.

“The main concern is not to destroy the sea and the environment in our area, but also the health of the residents,” he said.

Pafitis added that residents also sought clarification on seabed pipe installation, marine discharge from the plant and what would happen after the seven-year operating period.

He said “we have not yet been given clear answers or information” on the project’s end of term arrangements.

According to him, opposition extends beyond Mazotos, with “most of the neighbouring communities” supporting the objections.

He also confirmed that the community council has filed legal action seeking suspension of the project, with a court hearing scheduled for June 29.

The agriculture ministry insists that officials had provided “detailed explanations about the location of the project, the environmental assessments carried out and the marine environment protection measures that have been put in place”.

The ministry added that the climate at the meeting did not allow for constructive dialogue or the full presentation of technical information.

The ministry said the desalination unit, to be operated by a private company for seven years, is expected to produce around 40,000 cubic metres of water per day.

It stressed that next steps would proceed in accordance with legal procedures and regulatory responsibilities, balancing environmental protection with the need to secure water supply.