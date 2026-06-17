Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta reaffirmed a joint commitment to tougher measures against irregular migration on Wednesday, with ministers from the four Mediterranean states agreeing to strengthen cooperation on border protection and migration management during talks in Rome.

The meeting brought together the ministers responsible for migration following a joint declaration adopted by the leaders of the four countries in April.

Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides said the four countries had reiterated their determination to address illegal migration flows while reinforcing the protection of the EU’s external borders.

According to Ioannides, the ministers agreed that efforts to manage migration must be implemented within the framework of the EU migration pact, as well as the new return regulation, negotiations on which were completed during Cyprus’ EU council presidency.

“Our message is clear. The member states will decide who enters Europe and not the criminal networks of smugglers,” Ioannides said following the meeting.

The discussions built on a common position adopted by the four countries earlier this year, when Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta called for “coordinated and coherent” action to prevent a repeat of the migration pressures experienced during the 2015 crisis.

The four states also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with countries in the wider region in an effort to support affected populations and reduce pressure on European borders.