Kai Sushi Bar receives first Cyprus Estia Award in 'Best Restaurant, Asian Dining' category

On June 4, 2026, Kai Sushi Bar took the laurels for “Best Restaurant, Asian Dining” at the annual Cyprus Estia Awards.

The Cyprus Estia Awards celebrate culinary excellence and innovation, highlighting Kai Sushi Bar’s commitment to delivering an authentic dining experience by the sea, combining exceptional gastronomy with impeccable service.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional work being done in our kitchen and the high level of service delivered by our team every single time,” noted Anastasios Papakostas, Food & Beverage Manager, at Crowne Plaza Limassol. “Filled with pride, we dedicate this award to the entire team at Crowne Plaza Limassol, but above all, to our guests. Their continuous love and trust are exactly what placed us among the top Asian restaurants in Cyprus.”

The award was proudly accepted on behalf of the Crowne Plaza Limassol team by F&B Manager Papakostas, Head Chef Zacharias Paourou, Marketing Manager Nadia Georgiou and Marketing Executive Maria Charalambous.

Since opening in May 2023, the team at Kai Sushi Bar has done a phenomenal job of delivering true hospitality to diners. Within just four months of its opening, the restaurant succeeded in ranking #1 on TripAdvisor. Today, three years later, Kai proudly continues to maintain its #1 ranking out of 526 restaurants in Limassol City. It has established an amazing reputation as “the best sushi place” in the city, with guests consistently praising the “excellent quality ingredients”, “amazing food” and “best service”.

Located at the beachfront Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel, with an unparalleled view of the Limassol Olympic coastline, Kai Sushi Bar offers a premium culinary experience prepared by specialised sushi chefs. The restaurant features a select menu showcasing a variety of fresh nigiri, sashimi, maki and combo platters. A small selection of hot items is also available, including ramen soup, dim sum and the signature black cod. Diners rave about enjoying fresh sushi, paired with a relaxing ambiance by the sea, while also visiting to try the restaurant’s Asian-inspired desserts and cocktails.

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