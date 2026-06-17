The tunnel on the Limassol-Paphos motorway heading towards Paphos will be closed for maintenance works from Monday, June 22, to Friday, June 26, the public works department announced on Wednesday.

According to the Limassol district engineer’s office, maintenance of electromechanical installations will be carried out daily between 8am and 7pm by the electromechanical services department.

During the works, the tunnel in the direction of Paphos will be closed to traffic.

Vehicles approaching the tunnel will be diverted to the opposite carriageway, which will operate with two-way traffic for the duration of the works.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, comply with temporary road signs and follow the instructions of the police.