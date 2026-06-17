Thirty-four people were arrested on Wednesday during an operation targeting illegal and undeclared work at a construction site in Larnaca, police said.

The operation was carried out by members of the immigration and migration service in cooperation with labour inspectors from the ministry of labour and social insurance.

According to police, the inspection formed part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal and undeclared employment.

A total of 34 people of various nationalities were found working at the site and were arrested on suspicion of illegal employment.

Two of those arrested were also taken into custody on suspicion of residing illegally in Cyprus.

Investigations showed that the individuals were employed by eight people, who were issued with out-of-court fines for undeclared employment.

The Oroklini police station is continuing investigations.