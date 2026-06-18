By Lanting Liu

The 2026 Cyprus-China Film Week, held to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Cyprus, drew to a successful close in Nicosia on June 15, the organisers said on Thursday.

The six-day cultural gala was jointly organised by the Chinese embassy in Cyprus, the National Film Administration of China and the Cypriot deputy ministry of culture.

The event featured the premiere of the Chinese martial arts film Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert as its closing highlight.

“Wu Jing portrayed the righteous chivalrous bodyguard Daoma, demonstrating classic Chinese knight spirit with solid martial arts skills. Chen Lijun, a celebrated Yue Opera performer, delivered a stunning cross-field performance as the valiant Western Regions leader Ayuya, presenting distinctive Eastern artistic charm. Both stars remained approachable, watching the film with local audiences and engaging in sincere on-site interactions.”

In the sharing session, Wu Jing pointed out that sincere stories and emotions transcend national and cultural boundaries. Chen Lijun shared her unique cross-acting experience and spoke of the profound beauty of civilisational integration felt during her Cyprus trip.

“The two artists’ presence embodies the inheritance and innovation of contemporary Chinese literature and art. As a powerful cross-cultural bridge, the film week has brought splendid Eastern culture to the Mediterranean, effectively deepening China-Cyprus friendship and showcasing a vivid, confident Chinese cultural image to local society.”

Nearly 200 distinguished guests gathered for the closing ceremony. Among them were chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese embassy in Cyprus Zhou Yunliang and executive deputy director of the National Film Administration of China Mao Yu, Cypriot senior officials from the deputy culture ministry and the police, as well as local dignitaries, diplomatic envoys and overseas Chinese representatives.