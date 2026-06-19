With Bitcoin down roughly 45% from its October 2025 highs, SaintQuant describes how market-neutral, AI-driven strategies are designed to pursue stable returns regardless of price direction.

CAIRNS, Queensland — June 18, 2026 — The cryptocurrency market is in the grip of a prolonged downturn. Bitcoin, which traded above $120,000 last October, has fallen into the low-$60,000 range in June 2026 — a decline of roughly 45% — while total crypto market capitalization has contracted by nearly half from its peak. Ethereum and most major altcoins have suffered comparable or steeper losses. Against this backdrop, SaintQuant, an AI-powered automated trading platform, today shared its perspective on how both institutional and retail investors can think about capital preservation during a crypto bear market.

The current crypto winter has been driven by a confluence of factors widely reported across the market: record outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, the first disclosed Bitcoin sale by a major corporate holder, cascading liquidations of leveraged positions, persistent inflation, and delayed interest-rate cuts. For many investors asking why crypto is down and whether the bitcoin bear market has further to run, the experience has been painful — and has exposed a core weakness in how most portfolios are built.

The pain point: Long-only portfolios have nowhere to hide

“The defining problem of this downturn is that the vast majority of crypto holders are positioned in only one direction — long,” said a SaintQuant spokesperson. “When the entire market falls together, a long-only portfolio has nowhere to hide. Holding through the volatility means watching value erode, while selling at a loss locks it in. Neither is a strategy.”

This dynamic affects institutions and retail investors alike. Institutional treasuries face mark-to-market pressure and redemption demands, while retail investors confront shrinking balances and the emotional strain of repeated drawdowns. In both cases, the underlying issue is the same: portfolios designed for a rising market behave poorly when the tide goes out.

A different approach: Returns designed to be independent of direction

SaintQuant’s position is that a bear market does not have to mean idle capital or forced losses. The platform operates AI-driven quantitative strategies that are designed to pursue returns independent of whether prices rise or fall. Rather than betting on a market recovery, these market-neutral and disciplined quantitative models aim to capture opportunities in volatility itself — through approaches that can take both long and short exposure and that emphasize risk control over directional speculation.

In practice, the platform’s strategies are structured to seek consistent, rules-based performance even while Bitcoin trades sideways or lower, with risk management built directly into each one to help limit downside during sharp swings. The goal, the company says, is to keep capital productive — pursuing a more stable, income-oriented return profile that is less correlated to the broader market — rather than leaving it exposed to a single falling asset.

SaintQuant emphasizes that no strategy can guarantee profit, and that all trading carries risk, including the possible loss of capital. The company frames its quantitative approach as a potential hedge and a tool for diversification — one input into a broader plan — rather than a promise of fixed returns.

Built for investors without a Quant desk

Historically, market-neutral and quantitative strategies have been the domain of hedge funds and institutions with dedicated trading teams. SaintQuant’s stated mission is to make that toolkit accessible without technical complexity. The platform provides pre-built strategies that require no coding and no manual configuration, across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures, while it handles execution and monitoring automatically.

“What a downturn really tests is whether ordinary investors have access to the same defensive tools as professionals,” the spokesperson added. “Our aim is to narrow that gap — to let a retail investor or a smaller institution run disciplined, direction-agnostic strategies without needing to build a quant desk of their own.”

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It offers one-click, ready-to-use quantitative strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures markets, combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and tools designed to pursue stable, consistent returns. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant aims to give both retail and institutional investors access to quantitative trading regardless of market conditions.

Media Contact

Ryan.Mitchell

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Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency trading is highly volatile and involves significant risk, including the possible loss of capital. No strategy guarantees returns or protection against loss. Market figures cited reflect publicly reported data as of mid-June 2026 and are subject to change.

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