For much of the past decade, digital payments were discussed primarily in terms of convenience – faster checkout, simpler transfers, less paperwork. That framing is now outdated. Digital payments have become part of the core infrastructure of the European financial system, and the regulatory response reflects that shift.

The European Central Bank’s most recent payments statistics show that euro-area non-cash transactions reached 77.7 billion in the first half of 2025, growing at nearly eight percent year-on-year. Cards account for more than half of all transactions by volume. At the point of sale, cash usage has fallen from 79 percent of transactions in 2016 to 52 percent in 2024, according to the ECB’s Study on Payment Attitudes of Consumers.

Behind those headline numbers, the infrastructure supporting digital payments is being reshaped by regulation, technology, and changing expectations from both businesses and consumers.

A wave of European regulation

The most significant regulatory development is the agreement on PSD3 and the Payment Services Regulation. The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a provisional political agreement in November 2025, with final texts expected in the first half of 2026 and earliest applicability in late 2027 or early 2028. The new framework will replace PSD2 and introduce a directly applicable regulation alongside the directive, harmonising rules across the single market.

At the same time, the EU Instant Payments Regulation has already begun reshaping domestic payment flows. Since January 2025, all euro-area payment service providers offering standard credit transfers must also accept incoming instant credit transfers. From October 2025, outgoing instant transfers and mandatory verification of payee became requirements. These rules apply uniformly across the eurozone, including Cyprus.

The ECB’s digital euro project has also progressed. In October 2025, the Governing Council concluded the preparation phase and moved the project into its next stage, with a potential first issuance projected for 2029. The estimated investment cost for the euro-area banking sector is between four and six billion euros.

For payment institutions and electronic money institutions operating in the EU, these developments create a more demanding compliance environment – but also a more level playing field for firms that have invested in regulated infrastructure from the outset.

Cyprus as a growing base for financial services and technology

Cyprus has positioned itself as a destination for technology and financial services companies over the past several years, and recent data suggests that positioning is gaining traction.

According to Invest Cyprus, more than 800 technology or technology-related companies currently operate in the country. Foreign direct investment reached approximately 8.5 billion euros in 2024, an increase of around 60 percent year-on-year, with 2.6 billion euros directed toward the technology sector. Three Cyprus-based fintech firms appeared on the CNBC/Statista World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 list.

The broader economic backdrop supports that trajectory. The European Commission’s Autumn 2025 forecast projected Cypriot GDP growth of 3.4 percent for both 2024 and 2025, with the fourth quarter of 2025 recording 4.5 percent year-on-year growth – the second-fastest rate in the EU. Services, particularly information and communications technology, have been a primary driver.

From a regulatory perspective, the Central Bank of Cyprus introduced new directives in 2025 strengthening the supervisory framework for electronic money institutions and payment service providers, covering prudential requirements and the suitability assessment of board members. The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation entered into force on 1 January 2025, with CySEC supervising crypto-asset service providers in Cyprus.

Payment fraud levels in Cyprus remain among the lowest in the EU. According to the joint EBA-ECB Payment Fraud Report, card fraud in Cyprus represented just 0.015 percent of total card transaction value in 2024.

AI adoption across European financial services

Another factor shaping the future of digital payments in Europe is the adoption of artificial intelligence. The European Banking Authority reported in September 2025 that 92 percent of EU banks already deploy AI in at least one area of their operations, with approximately a third using general-purpose AI models.

The use cases are concentrated in areas where AI has demonstrated clear operational value: fraud detection, transaction monitoring, compliance screening, and customer service automation. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted in November 2025 that European firms are adopting generative AI at a comparable pace to those in the United States.

For payment providers, AI is increasingly embedded in day-to-day operations rather than treated as an experimental capability. However, the EU AI Act, whose full compliance obligations for high-risk financial systems take effect in August 2026, introduces requirements around human oversight and accountability that apply directly to AI systems used in credit scoring and certain payment-related risk assessments.

A more structured market

The direction of travel across European digital payments is toward greater structure: more demanding regulation, deeper infrastructure investment, and higher expectations from both regulators and business clients.

For firms operating from Cyprus – where EU membership provides access to the single market, the euro simplifies settlement, and the regulatory environment is being actively strengthened – these conditions create both obligations and opportunities.

Breinrock is one example of a payments company headquartered in Limassol that operates across several jurisdictions, combining local payment capabilities with multi-currency account infrastructure. As the European payments landscape becomes more regulated and more interconnected, firms with established compliance frameworks and operational presence across multiple markets are positioned to benefit from the shift toward infrastructure-led competition.