The Cyprus Football Association (CFA), in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), hosted a football event for refugee children and unaccompanied minors ahead of World Refugee Day.

The event brought together children from the Kofinou reception centre for football training sessions, team games and recreational activities.

It also marked the conclusion of a year-long programme aimed at promoting social inclusion and integration through sport, with training sessions led by CFA coaches.

The celebration concluded with a medal presentation ceremony attended by representatives of the CFA, IOM and UNHCR.

The CFA said football can serve as a tool for inclusion, giving children opportunities to participate, socialise and build friendships.