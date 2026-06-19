Police launched an investigation on Friday after two masked men attempted to enter a bank branch in Kiti but fled when they were unable to gain access to the building.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm when two men arrived outside the bank in a black BMW and parked nearby.

According to police, the pair exited the vehicle with their faces covered and carrying sports bags before approaching the entrance of the branch.

Larnaca CID chief George Charalambous said the suspects attempted to enter the bank but were prevented from doing so by the branch’s security system.

“They approached the entrance of the bank, however they were unable to enter because the door did not open,” Charalambous said.

After remaining outside the building for a matter of seconds, the two men returned to their vehicle and left the scene.

Police officers and patrol units were immediately dispatched to the area.

The scene was cordoned off while investigators carried out examinations and collected evidence.

Charalambous said no one inside or outside the bank was placed in danger during the incident and confirmed that no money or property had been taken.

Investigators are examining evidence from the scene and reviewing CCTV footage that may assist in identifying the suspects and tracing the vehicle used in the incident.