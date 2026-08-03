Eight productions have been selected to be part of the 4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase, which will take place from 18-20 September, 2026 at Rialto Theatre in Limassol. Organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre, the showcase is going to fill the city with dance works and parallel events.

What feels different about this annual event is that beyond gathering dance and performing arts lovers, it connects Cyprus’ choreographers with artistic directors and organisers of international contemporary dance festivals, who are invited specifically for this purpose. The aim? To promote the presented local works abroad.

This edition begins on September 18 with Panos Malactos’ piece ‘No I’m Not’, followed by ‘The future is dark which is the thing a future can be’ by Petros Konnaris and Rodia Vomvolou.

On the Showcase’s second evening, Harry Koushos will bring his ‘Not all wars are visible’ performance to the stage. Then Evie Demetriou and En Drasi will present ‘Say Yes! Again and again’, followed by the ‘Mutated Gene’ piece by Milena Ugren Koulas and the Stylish Junkies Collective.

Opening the final evening’s programme is ‘Ode’ by Elena Antoniou. Then, at 8.30pm, Melina Sofocleous will present ‘Don’t You Just Love Melting?’ before Andria Michaelidou closes off the 4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase’ official programme with ‘Farma’.

A series of parallel events titled Meanwhile will take place around the city throughout the weekend, organised by Nea Kinisi of Dancers and Choreographers of Cyprus, Dance House Limassol and Dance House Lefkosia.

On September 19, a 10am walking gathering will take place at the Molos Open-Air Theatre, whilst on September 10, the Pitching Session, Speed Dating and more events will happen at Art Studio 55 at 4pm.

4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase

Choreographic performances. September 18-20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €8 per day. Free for school pupils, students, soldiers, pensioners and dance professionals. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.interticket.com