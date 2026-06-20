Guest recipes: By Chryso Patsalides

Apple Oven-Baked Crepes

These apple oven-baked crepes are soft, lightly spiced and naturally sweetened with honey. The combination of tender apple pieces, cinnamon and orange zest creates a warm, comforting flavour, while baking the batter in the oven makes this recipe quick and effortless. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a wholesome dessert.

For 6 servings

2 eggs

400g 2% milk

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

160g all-purpose flour

Cinnamon, to taste

Zest of 1 orange

1 apple, diced

To serve

Peanut butter

Melted dark chocolate

Fresh fruit

Extra honey

Preheat the oven to 200C and line a baking tray or baking dish with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, olive oil, honey, cinnamon and orange zest until well combined.

Gradually add the flour, whisking until a smooth batter forms.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking tray.

Scatter the diced apple evenly over the surface of the batter.

Bake for approximately 25 minutes, or until golden and set.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing into portions.

Serve warm with your favourite toppings, such as peanut butter, melted dark chocolate, fresh fruit or an extra drizzle of honey.

Summer Baked Omelette

A light and fluffy summer baked omelette packed with fresh vegetables, feta cheese and herbs. Juicy tomatoes, peppers, olives and aromatic oregano and basil make this a flavourful, Mediterranean-style dish that’s perfect for lunch, dinner or a light meal any time of the day.

Serves 4

8 eggs

70ml light milk

250g light feta cheese, roughly crumbled

2 medium tomatoes, peeled, deseeded and diced

15-20 olives, sliced

1 bell pepper, roughly chopped

2 spring onions (white and tender green parts), finely chopped (or 1 small onion, finely chopped)

2 tbsp olive oil

Oregano, to taste

Fresh basil leaves from 1/2 bunch, finely chopped (optional)

In a bowl, mix the tomatoes, olives, bell pepper, spring onions, oregano, olive oil and basil. Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes so the flavours combine.

In a separate large bowl, whisk the eggs and milk until light and slightly frothy.

Add the vegetable mixture and the crumbled feta. Stir gently so the feta stays in chunks.

Lightly grease a medium baking tray or oven dish and preheat the oven to 180C.

Pour the mixture into the tray and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the omelette is set and golden on top.

Check that it is fully cooked underneath by gently lifting it with a spatula.

Let it cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian who aims to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt. Through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating, she guides toward a way of eating that respects the body. Follow her on Instagram for more inspiration at @nurishwith_goldy