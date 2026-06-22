The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced on Monday that a Cypriot delegation had recorded a successful participation at the Eurosatory 2026 international defence, security and equipment exhibition, which was held in Paris last week.

In a statement, the chamber expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the country’s presence at one of the world’s leading events for the defence and security sectors.

It said that Cyprus’ participation confirmed the significant progress achieved in recent years in the field of the defence industry.

According to Keve, the country’s presence demonstrated that Cyprus now possesses a competitive ecosystem of businesses developing innovative and technologically advanced end products capable of securing a place in international defence, security and space markets.

The delegation included 14 companies and one Centre of Excellence, which showcased a broad range of products, solutions and applications covering critical areas of defence and security.

As a result, the chamber congratulated all participants for their strong and well-organised presence at the exhibition.

Keve also highlighted the Cypriot pavilion as an example of effective cooperation between the public and private sectors.

It explained that the pavilion was organised through close collaboration between Keve, the Ministry of Defence, the Association of Research and Innovation Enterprises and the Defence and Space Business Clustre.

The chamber said that this cooperation made a decisive contribution to the cohesion, organisation and effective promotion of Cyprus’ participation at the exhibition.

Particular importance was attached to the tangible results achieved during the event, the chamber added.

Specifically, two institutional memoranda of cooperation were signed with the French defence industry association GICAT and the British defence and aerospace industry association ADS Group.

According to Keve, these agreements will strengthen the international networking capabilities and cooperation prospects of the Cypriot industry.

At the same time, additional memoranda of cooperation were signed between Cypriot businesses and companies abroad.

The chamber said that these agreements create new opportunities for commercial partnerships and participation in international value chains.

Keve added that the strong presence of Cypriot companies at Eurosatory 2026 reflects the country’s steady investment in innovation, cooperation and internationalisation.

Finally, the chamber said that this year’s participation represented another important step towards establishing Cyprus as a reliable and dynamic partner on both the European and international defence industry map.