The Cyprus Business Council (CBC) in Dubai took part in an EU Business Forum meeting on June 19, as European business stakeholders discussed regional developments, sectoral priorities and the next steps for EU-UAE economic cooperation.

The in-person meeting was jointly hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the UAE and the Cyprus Business Council – Dubai, in the framework of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU 2026.

It was held with the support of the Cyprus Trade Centre in the GCC Region, based in Dubai, and the European Union Delegation to the UAE.

The meeting brought together EU business representatives for an exchange of views on the current situation in the UAE and the wider region, with discussions also focusing on resilience, commercial cooperation and the role of the EU Business Forum across key sectors.

These included artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, defence, banking, energy, food and beverage, and logistics.

Among the main issues discussed was the launch of a new Energy Taskforce, which will focus on three pillars: energy efficiency, sustainable aviation fuels and infrastructure projects.

Participants also discussed the Food and Beverage Taskforce, including EU geographical indication products, as well as the establishment of a third taskforce on logistics.

The next round of Free Trade Agreement negotiations was also raised, together with the forthcoming DG MENA Breakfast.

The Cyprus Business Council said “such meetings play an important role in strengthening dialogue, supporting cooperation and bringing EU companies and the UAE business community closer together.”

The council added that “it remains committed to contributing actively to initiatives that strengthen EU-UAE business relations, create new opportunities for collaboration and advance shared economic priorities.”

It also thanked the EU Business Forum, its members and guests for their contribution to the meeting, including the market insights and exchange of views shared during the discussions.