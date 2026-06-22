The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has launched two new public tenders covering regulatory support services and cloud infrastructure, with submission deadlines set for July 2026.

Firstly, the regulator announced the publication of Tender No. 02/2026, which concerns the provision of expert services to support the assessment of applications and changes involving a broad range of regulated entities.

The project is aimed at assisting CySEC in handling licensing procedures and overseeing substantial changes affecting supervised companies and investment vehicles.

The scope of the tender includes support for entities operating across various sectors of the financial services industry, including investment firms, fund managers, alternative investment funds, crypto-asset service providers and crowdfunding platforms.

According to the announcement, interested parties wishing to participate in the regulatory services tender have until July 13, 2026, to submit their proposals.

CySEC also announced the release of Tender No. 04/2026, which focuses on the provision of Azure cloud infrastructure services for the regulator’s EMIR-SFTR Cloud system.

The deadline for bids relating to the cloud infrastructure project has been set for July 20, 2026.

Both tenders have been made available through CySEC’s official website.