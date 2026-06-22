Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that it had successfully repurchased 16,900 of its own shares during a trading session held on June 19, 2026.

The company executed the purchase through its broker, the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

Across several transactions during the session, the shares were acquired at an average price of €1.662 per share.

The acquisition was carried out through nine distinct trades, beginning with smaller blocks of shares and including several larger purchases of 8,700 and 3,600 shares respectively.

This move follows the share buyback programme that was authorised by the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025.

Moreover, the repurchase of these shares was conducted in accordance with the regulatory requirements set out by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).