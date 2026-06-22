Eurobank S.A. on Monday provided a market update regarding the progress of its share buyback programme, confirming the repurchase of more than 1.7 million shares during the previous week.

The transactions took place between June 15, 2026, and June 19, 2026, on the Euronext Athens exchange.

During this five-day period, the bank successfully acquired a total of 1,735,675 own shares.

The total cost of these acquisitions amounted to €7,420,161.43, with an average purchase price of €4.2751 per share.

The purchases were executed through the bank’s investment arm, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

On June 15, 2026, the bank acquired 310,369 shares at an average price of €4.2076, followed by 326,971 shares at an average price of €4.2532 on June 16, 2026.

Trading activity continued on June 17, 2026, with the purchase of 291,403 shares at an average price of €4.3305.

On June 18, 2026, the bank bought 362,316 shares at an average price of €4.3137, and concluded the week on June 19, 2026, by acquiring 444,616 shares at an average price of €4.2706.

Following these recent transactions, Eurobank now directly holds a total of 34,055,514 own shares.

This initiative is being conducted under a share buyback programme approved during the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2026.

The programme also includes a previously announced plan to cancel 28,097,019 own shares, which would involve a corresponding reduction of the bank’s share capital.

The execution of this cancellation remains subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approval from the European Central Bank (ECB), the announcement explained.

Additionally, the process must finalise the required publication formalities with the General Commercial Registry before it is formally completed.