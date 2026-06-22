SquareOne unveils ZOIA, a new landmark residential development in Kato Polemidia

SquareOne, one of Cyprus’ most active property developers, announces the launch of ZOIA, a contemporary residential community comprising four buildings and 147 apartments in Kato Polemidia, Limassol. Designed to combine modern architecture, quality amenities and flexible ownership opportunities, ZOIA responds to the growing demand for high-quality residential living in one of Limassol’s fastest-growing areas. The official launch event takes place on June 25, 2026.

ZOIA offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across five storeys, including penthouses with private roof gardens. The development is designed around community living, with dedicated on-site managers, a residents’ mobile app and a structured programme of shared activities.

The project sits within a district undergoing significant institutional investment: a €125-million Cyprus University of Technology campus expansion, a €56-million student residence development and the International Jewish Academy of Excellence – opening in 2027 with 1,500 students – are all under way or confirmed nearby. Property values in the area are forecast to rise 30 to 35 per cent over three years.

With projected rental yields exceeding 7 per cent, ZOIA presents a compelling opportunity for both local and international investors. Through SquareOne’s partnership with Moving Doors, owners can benefit from professional property management and a guaranteed annual return of 6 per cent, providing a seamless and hands-off investment experience.

Beyond its investment appeal, ZOIA has been designed as a community-centred development that encourages connection, wellbeing and an active lifestyle. Residents will enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, a modern gym, landscaped playgrounds and dedicated BBQ and social spaces designed for gathering and relaxation. A dedicated community management team will curate events and activities throughout the year, while a residents’ mobile application will enable neighbours to discover events, join interest groups, book amenities and connect with one another.

The development also incorporates a range of premium features and smart technologies, including photovoltaic systems, face-recognition entry, EV-charging provisions, underfloor heating, semi-solid wooden flooring and Italian sanitary ware.

With more than 600 apartments delivered across 15 projects in Cyprus and a strong pipeline of developments currently under construction and in planning, SquareOne continues to create destinations that combine quality living, long-term value and a genuine sense of community. ZOIA reflects this vision, offering residents not just a home, but a place to belong.

About SquareOne

Headquartered in Limassol, SquareOne is a property developer specialising in residential and commercial developments. The company delivers investment apartments, contemporary office spaces, lifestyle residences and premium penthouses designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, investors and businesses. With a focus on quality construction, modern design and long-term value creation, SquareOne creates spaces that enrich everyday life, foster a sense of community and support the wellbeing of residents while contributing to the evolution of Cyprus’ urban landscape.

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