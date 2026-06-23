The Cyprus Cement Public Company bought back 2,480 of its own shares on June 22, 2026, through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the share repurchase was conducted following a decision made by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2026.

Each of the 2,480 shares was purchased at a price of €1,31. The total value of the acquisition amounted to €3.248,80.

The company said that it carried out these transactions in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars provided by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).