Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis attended the gala dinner held on the sidelines of the ICS 2026 Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit in Rome, as Cyprus continues to strengthen its presence in international maritime discussions.

The event, organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in cooperation with Confitarma, the Italian Confederation of Shipowners, brought together senior industry figures, government officials and maritime stakeholders at a time when shipping is facing mounting pressure from geopolitical tension, regulatory change and the energy transition.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis attended the dinner together with her associates, with the evening offering an opportunity to exchange views with industry leaders and further reinforce the spirit of cooperation that supports the global maritime community.

The Rome summit, held under the title ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit 2026 – Forging Partnerships for Resilience’, forms part of a wider ICS series aimed at bringing governments, shipowners and maritime organisations closer together.

The ICS says the summits are designed to break down barriers between maritime disciplines and encourage practical ideas on the future of the sector.

Hadjimanolis’ presence in Rome also comes as Cyprus seeks to maintain a visible role in regional and international shipping affairs. During her three-day working visit, from June 22 to 24, she was scheduled to take part in a ministerial panel alongside the maritime ministers of Italy, Greece and Malta, while also holding bilateral meetings with officials and representatives from international maritime organisations.

These contacts are seen as particularly important for Cyprus, whose shipping sector remains one of the island’s most internationally connected industries. The summit’s focus on resilience also comes at a sensitive moment for global shipping, with maritime routes affected by conflict, security threats, changing trade patterns and pressure to accelerate the sector’s green transition.

The Rome gathering also coincided with a leadership change at the ICS. The organisation’s board unanimously elected John Denholm CBE as chairman during its annual general meeting at Palazzo Valentini in Rome, succeeding Emanuele Grimaldi, who had served as chairman since June 2022.

For Cyprus, the ICS link carries added weight, as Thomas A. Kazakos, the organisation’s secretary general, previously served as director general of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC). ICS has described Kazakos as having previously led the CSC, Cyprus’ representative national member association at the organisation.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry congratulated the ICS and Confitarma for hosting the event, saying such gatherings help strengthen dialogue and cooperation across the maritime sector.

The gala dinner was also attended in the context of Cyprus’ wider diplomatic shipping network, including the Cyprus Embassy in Athens Maritime Office and Cyprus in UK – Maritime Office, both of which support the island’s maritime outreach abroad.