Lagarde signals further vigilance as ECB lifts interest rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) this week delivered a firm signal regarding its monetary policy direction as the euro area navigates a period of heightened geopolitical tension and persistent economic uncertainty.

Speaking before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on Monday, the ECB president Christine Lagarde, confirmed that the bank has moved to tighten policy in response to evolving price pressures.

During the hearing, Lagarde announced that the governing council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting.

This move comes as the region contends with a notable uptick in inflation, which reached 3.2 per cent in May, up from 3.0 per cent in April, largely driven by volatile energy costs that have consistently remained above the 10 per cent threshold.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the ECB president stated that “the decision to raise rates is robust across the scenarios prepared by staff, meaning that in all scenarios a rate hike is warranted,” underscoring the bank’s proactive stance.

While the euro area had experienced a period of solid growth momentum earlier in the year, the outbreak of war in the Middle East has since acted as a drag on economic activity, particularly within the services sector.

Projections from the Eurosystem staff now estimate real GDP growth at 0.8 per cent in 2026, 1.2 per cent in 2027, and 1.5 per cent in 2028.

Despite these headwinds, the bank remains committed to returning to its 2 per cent inflation target over the medium term.

“We are therefore confident that, with appropriate monetary policy action, inflation will return to target,” said Lagarde.

The bank currently expects headline inflation to ease to 2.3 per cent in 2027 before reaching the 2.0 per cent target in 2028.

However, the ECB president cautioned that the outlook is subject to significant uncertainty, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth remaining at the forefront of the bank’s monitoring efforts.

To maintain flexibility in this environment, the bank is eschewing any long-term commitments, preferring a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach to future rate adjustments.

“We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” reiterated Lagarde.

This framework is supported by a strategy designed to navigate frequent supply shocks through a graduated and proportionate response, ensuring that the bank does not overreact to temporary fluctuations while remaining ready to act forcefully if inflation expectations show signs of de-anchoring.

Lagarde also emphasised that while monetary policy is an essential tool for maintaining price stability, it cannot single-handedly offset the broader impacts of external shocks.

Consequently, she called upon policymakers to prioritise the strengthening of structural resilience, particularly in the energy sector, to insulate the euro area from future volatility.

The hearing concluded with an acknowledgment of the progress made on the Single Currency Package, which the ECB chief described as a vital step forward for the digital euro project and the broader democratic debate surrounding the future of European finance.