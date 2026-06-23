Hourly paid government employees are set to stage a 24-hour nationwide strike and protest march on Wednesday, with demonstrations expected to affect central Nicosia routes by the finance ministry and the presidential palace.

In their advisory issued on Tuesday, police said the protest will begin at 10am on Wednesday outside the finance ministry in Nicosia before participants march towards the presidential palace.

Authorities warned that roads in the surrounding areas, including Byron avenue, are expected to face temporary disruption.

The demonstration is being organised by unions representing hourly paid state workers and follows a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed collective agreement.

Union organisations have accused the finance ministry of delaying talks for more than a year, saying repeated attempts to begin substantive negotiations have stalled.

They are calling for salary increases and improved employment conditions.

Union representatives said, “efforts to renew the agreement have stalled despite proposals being submitted more than a year ago” and warned that further industrial action could follow if no agreement is reached.

Police have urged the public to use alternative routes where possible and to follow instructions from officers on duty.