The Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union will host a High-Level Conference in Paphos on June 26, titled “Strengthening EU Islands and Coastal Communities”.

The event, which is being held at the Elysium Hotel, will see the participation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

A central focus of the summit is the unveiling of the European Commission’s first-ever, comprehensive strategies designed specifically for Europe’s islands and coastal communities.

These initiatives address the unique needs of the 17 million people living on over 4,000 islands across 16 member states, including the three island nations of Cyprus, Ireland, and Malta, and the 95 million people residing along 70,000 km of EU coastlines across 22 member states.

The strategies were developed to transform persistent geographical and economic challenges into lasting opportunities by fostering a coherent, holistic approach to energy, connectivity, security, and the environment.

The strategy for EU islands is structured around four pillars: economic development and innovation; energy security and climate resilience; demographic support through improved public services; and enhanced security against natural disasters and maritime risks.

By integrating island-specific needs into broader EU policy, the strategy aims to reverse depopulation and improve access to essential services.

At the same time, the strategy for coastal communities focuses on driving prosperity through a diversified blue economy, including pescatourism, offshore renewable energy, and the bioeconomy.

Key measures include empowering communities through the upcoming Ocean Act, supporting local supply chains, and establishing a certification system for blue carbon credits.

By focusing on climate adaptation and liveability, these initiatives aim to ensure that coastal areas remain vibrant places to work and reside, protecting their maritime culture and heritage.

The strategies are set to be presented by the Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms, Raffaele Fitto, and the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis.

The conference serves as a platform to articulate the commission’s vision for boosting competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth in these regions.

The summit agenda includes opening addresses from Nikos Christodoulides and Robert Abela, followed by an intervention from the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Younous Omarjee.

A series of thematic round-table sessions will follow, covering topics such as leveraging island potential and reinforcing Europe’s coastal communities, featuring expert panellists and high-level officials.

The event will conclude with a final summary of recommendations and statements from the upcoming Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU, followed by a closing address from the Deputy Minister for European Affairs of Cyprus, Marilena Raouna.