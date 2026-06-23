The PwC Foundation has awarded 14 scholarships to first-year students at the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), continuing its support for equal access to education for a fourth consecutive year.

The scholarships were given to seven students from each university, based on both their academic performance after completing their first year of studies and their socio-economic background.

In this way, the programme seeks to reward students who have shown effort, excellence and commitment, while also supporting young people who may face financial or social barriers in their studies.

The initiative falls under the foundation’s Education and Culture pillar, one of its three main areas of activity, through which it aims to support local communities and help improve people’s quality of life.

The award ceremonies, which have now become an annual institution, took place at Tepak on June 15 and at the University of Cyprus on June 22, in the presence of university representatives, students and their families.

At Tepak, Konstantina Logotheti, Director of the PwC Foundation, congratulated the students on their achievements and referred to the importance of continued investment in education and the development of young people.

Meanwhile, at the University of Cyprus, Andreas Yiasemides, CEO-elect of PwC Cyprus, presented the scholarships and congratulated the students on their accomplishments, pointing to the role of knowledge, excellence and lifelong learning.

“Through the PwC Foundation scholarship programme, we recognise excellence and support young people who possess the skills, integrity and determination to shape their future. Investing in the next generation is an investment in the future of our society,” he said.

The PwC Foundation said it remains committed to supporting initiatives with a positive social impact, creating opportunities for young people to develop, progress and fully realise their potential.