On the occasion of World Environment Day, Lidl Cyprus is bringing back the “The bigger you are, the greater your responsibility” campaign. The drive highlights something simple yet meaningful: safeguarding the environment is not just a pledge made once a year; it is a day-to-day mindset. It is a series of decisions, partnerships and actions requiring consistency and real impact.

The campaign movie speaks precisely about this responsibility – one that goes beyond words, one that manifests into action. Featuring images from Cypriot nature, and depicting the actions of Lidl’s people, the movie’s narration is introspective, with quotes from Nikos Kazantzakis’ “Ascesis”.

Lidl Cyprus has likewise transformed action into quantifiable results.

1. Responsibility starts with the sea

Since 2021 Lidl Cyprus has partnered up with the AKTI Project and Research Centre, collaborating on the Project Zero programme, supporting actions safeguarding the marine environment.

Up till February 2026, there have been collected 17.8 tonnes of refuse during 88 cleanups of coastlines and 18 clean-ups of the seabed. Behind these statistics are people – teams, students, teachers, divers and volunteers who came together to make sure we have cleaner seas.

2. Responsibility is learned at an early age

Environmental change begins with knowledge. That is why Lidl Cyprus supports the Mind REset environmental educational programme, organised by Junior Achievement Cyprus.

Now in its fifth successful year, the programme has trained nearly 16,500 students across Cyprus in the principles of the cyclical economy.

In this year’s cycle, more than 3,600 students from 24 schools worked on the theme of food wastage, developing ideas that combine innovation, entrepreneurship and environmental responsibility.

3. Responsibility requires participation

No change happens on its own. As part of Project Zero, a total of 5,240 volunteers, students, teachers and divers took part in clean-ups and environmental awareness actions.

This participation shows that safeguarding the environment is not the responsibility of the few, but rather a collective effort that grows when more and more people decide to be part of it.

4. Responsibility through education

These actions are not limited to clean-ups. Up until February 2026, 347 visits took place at schools, where some 55,600 children across Cyprus were made aware of issues relating to environmental protection and sustainability.

The next generation do not need to only hear about the environment; they also need to understand, to come to love the environment and to feel they can play a part in safeguarding it.

5. Responsibility as a way of operating

For Lidl Cyprus, sustainability is not limited to social and educational actions. It also directly concerns the way in which the company operates day to day.

Since 2022, the company has been using 100 per cent green electrical energy throughout its facilities, the only exception being supply contracts it does not have a say in. At the same time, Lidl Cyprus continues to expand its photovoltaic systems; currently it operates eight photovoltaic installations at its stores and its central warehouse.

+1. Responsibility never ends

Ultimately, World Environment Day is only the trigger – it is neither the beginning nor the end. For Lidl Cyprus, safeguarding the environment is an ongoing project, one that demands consistency, collaboration and actions with durable results.

As a company grows, the greater its responsibility becomes. And as its responsibility grows, it becomes that much more important to translate it into action.