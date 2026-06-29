If, a year ago, someone had told me:

“You can earn daily passive income without having to constantly monitor the trading market“

I definitely won’t believe it.

In my mind, investing meant constantly researching the market, analyzing trends, and seeking the right moments to buy or sell. The first thing I did upon waking up was check prices on my phone, and the last thing I did before going to sleep was review the day’s market movements.

I had always believed that only professional traders could consistently make money.

It wasn’t until later that I realized I was wrong.

Why did I start looking for another way?

During that period, I spent several hours every day monitoring the market.

I would sneak glances at market trends while at work and check prices while eating; I would even instinctively reach for my phone in the middle of the night to see if there were any changes to my account.

Gradually, I began to realize something.

I was spending more and more time studying the market, yet it wasn’t buying me any more freedom.

I wanted my assets to grow steadily, but I didn’t want my life held hostage by the market.

So, I began looking for a more relaxed approach to asset management.

My first encounter with MoneySimpler

I first heard about MoneySimpler when a friend recommended it to me.

He said:

“You don’t have to be a trader to let AI help you manage your assets”

To be honest, I was skeptical at first.

After all, new platforms are constantly popping up in the market, and every one of them claims to be excellent.

So, I decided to give it a try.

After registering an account, I claimed the new-user rewards and trial funds offered by the platform, and selected an AI-driven quantitative trading strategy that suited my needs.

The entire process was much simpler than I had imagined.

There were no complicated operations, nor was there a need to study various market indicators every day.

The whole process actually only has three steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Upon registration, new users receive a $10 sign-up bonus and $50 in trial funds to experience the platform’s AI-driven quantitative trading services.

Step 2: Select a Trading Plan

Choose an AI quantitative trading plan that aligns with your financial strategy and allocate your assets accordingly (minimum investment of $100).

Step 3: Activate AI Automation

Once the trading plan is activated, the system automatically executes the corresponding strategy, continuously analyzing market fluctuations and operating based on preset rules.

Users can monitor their account status, profit history, and asset details at any time without the need for frequent manual intervention.

What truly changed me was not the returns

Many people ask me:

What is it about MoneySimpler that appeals to you the most?

My answer isn’t actually about the returns.

It’s about peace of mind.

Now, I no longer need to stare at the market every day or let short-term fluctuations affect my mood.

I occasionally log in to check my returns and asset status, but the rest of the time, the system runs automatically according to the preset strategy.

It feels like finally handing over repetitive, tedious tasks to a trusted assistant.

In Conclusion

I am still not a trader.

Nor do I spend hours every day analyzing the market.

However, I have found an asset management approach that suits me better.

For me, MoneySimpler delivers more than just daily passive income; it frees up more of my time for work, family, and life.

If you would like to try a smarter, hassle-free way to manage your assets, why not sign up for MoneySimpler? Claim your new-user bonus and experience AI-driven quantitative services firsthand.

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