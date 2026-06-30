The Institute for Research and Development for Mountain Areas of Mediterranean Islands (MountMed Institute) has announced the launch of the Integrated Regeneration Programme for the Mountain Communities of Troodos, supported by a €1-million donation from The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation, originally announced in November 2025.

The Programme represents the first implementation phase of a broader long-term strategy to support the regeneration and resilience of the communities affected by the devastating 2025 wildfires in the mountainous Limassol region. Its launch marks the transition from scientific assessment and strategic planning to targeted, on-the-ground interventions that deliver tangible benefits for local communities, livelihoods, the environment, and the regional economy.

The scientific foundation of the Programme was established through the Diagnosis and Regeneration Action Plan, developed by the MountMed Institute with the support of the A. G. Leventis Foundation. This work extended well beyond documenting the damage. It provided a comprehensive assessment of the ecological, productive, social and spatial impacts of the wildfires, while identifying the conditions necessary for long-term regeneration. The study emphasises reconnecting ecological restoration with productive activities, sustainable land management, social cohesion, cultural identity and strengthening the capacity of local communities to plan and manage their territories effectively.

The resulting Action Plan is structured around seven strategic intervention pillars, 20 interventions and 56 individual actions, providing a common framework for implementation, coordination, monitoring and accountability.

The event also marks the official launch of the Mountain Regeneration Hub, an open digital platform presenting the Diagnosis, the Action Plan, the interventions currently being implemented and the associated technical documentation. The Hub is not a fundraising platform. Instead, it serves as a tool for evidence-based planning, transparency and coordination, acting as a bridge between documented needs and those able to contribute, including local communities, public authorities, civil society organisations, private individuals and responsible businesses.

On behalf of The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation, Katerina Tsangari, Head of Packaging Circularity and ESG Initiatives – Coca-Cola HBC, stated: “On behalf of The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the MountMed Institute for bringing this initiative to life, and for their steadfast dedication over the past months in shaping a programme that is both ambitious and deeply rooted in local needs.”

The donation forms part of The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation’s broader commitment to supporting local communities during times of crisis and closely aligns with the Coca-Cola HBC Group’s long-term vision of creating shared value. At the heart of this vision is sustainability and meaningful support for communities, with the Foundation playing an active role in strengthening relief and recovery efforts wherever they are most needed.

The regeneration of the wildfire-affected areas of mountainous Limassol is a national priority that requires swift and coordinated action to restore the region and redefine a sustainable future for Cyprus’ mountain communities.