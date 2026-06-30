A series of environmental and infrastructure projects, including new green points, water network upgrades and sewerage works, were announced on Tuesday by Larnaca district government (EOA) head Angelos Hadjicharalambous.

Among the planned projects are the replacement of a large section of the water supply network, upgrades to the regional sewerage system and the expansion of the district’s network of green points.

“In mid-July the green point in Larnaca is expected to be delivered by the contractor and put into operation immediately, a project that cost about €1 million,” he said.

Its completion will bring the total number of green points in the district to eight, with two more planned for the Xylofagou-Ormideia area and Xylotymbou.

“With the completion of the green point in Larnaca, we expect to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, improve recycling rates, address illegal dumping and strengthen environmental awareness among citizens,” he said.

The facilities will serve as collection points for recyclable materials, including paper, glass and metal, and will be managed by the EOA.

On water infrastructure, Hadjicharalambous said the EOA is in the process of awarding a €3 million contract to replace a large section of the water supply network in Larnaca and Oroklini.

“We are in the process of tendering for the construction of a new water reservoir to serve the municipality of Aradippou,” he said.

The authority is also preparing to tender for the construction of a new 16,000-cubic-metre water reservoir in the Rizoleia area to serve Aradippou, at an estimated cost of €4.5 million.

The EOA is also moving ahead with major upgrades to the district’s sewerage system, including new wastewater collection networks, pumping stations and improvements to treatment facilities.

Phase C of the project, covering Dromolaxia-Meneou, Kiti and Pervolia, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

“The project provides for the construction of urban wastewater collection networks and pumping stations in the municipality of Dromolaxia-Meneou and in the communities of Kition and Pervolia, and the transfer of urban wastewater to the existing wastewater treatment plant in Larnaca,” Hadjicharalambous said.

The project will include gravity networks with a length of about 181 km, eight central sewage pumping stations and a network of pressure pipelines with a total length of about 10.5 km, he added.

Meanwhile, the authority is in the final stages of awarding the contract for Phase D, which will extend the sewerage system to Aradippou, Livadia, Oroklini and Pyla.

The €6.5 million project will also include a reclaimed water reuse system, a sewage treatment plant and a drainage network serving around 170 homes in Livadia.

Hadjicharalambous also said the €7 million rainwater management project in the Kamares area is expected to be completed in 2026, ahead of schedule.

In addition, the EOA expects “within days” to appoint a consultant to review tender documents for rainwater management projects in Aradippou, Athienou, Lefkara and Dromolaxia-Meneou, with the overall value of those works estimated at around €40 million.