An ancient juglet was returned to Cyprus after being identified during an online auction in the United Kingdom, the antiquities department said on Wednesday.

The artefact is a base-ring juglet, a type of handmade pottery vessel made in Cyprus during the Late Bronze Age, and dates back to approximately 1450BC.

The juglet was identified by department officials who monitor the trade of Cypriot antiquities after being sold on April 6 at an online auction.

The auction house, Halls Fine Art Auctioneers, and the owner of the artefact then agreed to return it following contact from the antiquities department. It was handed over to the Cypriot High Commission in London on June 23.

After the artefact was returned, the antiquities department thanked the auction house, the owner and the high commission “for their cooperation and the coordination of the repatriation procedures.”

The repatriation marks the latest instance of antiquities being returned to Cyprus. Last month, dozens of artefacts from Greece were returned, and artefacts from Canada and the United States have also been returned in recent months.