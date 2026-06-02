Forty-eight Cypriot antiquities dating from the early bronze age to the medieval period have been returned to Cyprus from Greece and were on Tuesday formally handed over to the Cyprus museum.

The artefacts, which include pottery and limestone figurines, were presented to Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou by Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni during an official ceremony.

The antiquities had been acquired in Cyprus during the 1960s and 1970s and later became part of a private collection in Greece.

Following the collector’s death, his heirs voluntarily handed the objects to the Greek authorities to facilitate their return to their country of origin.

Kassianidou thanked the Greek government and the heirs for returning the items, adding that the return of the artefacts represented more than a successful collaboration between Cyprus and Greece.

“It is a tangible example of how the protection of cultural heritage and the right of societies to maintain their connection with history, memory and identity can be put into practice,” she said.

The two ministers with the antiquities on Tuesday

Kassianidou added that the issue carries particular significance for both Cyprus and Greece, countries that possess rich cultural heritage and have experienced the loss and removal of cultural property.

“Our struggle is common and closely linked to preserving historical memory and our roots,” she said.

Mendoni described the repatriation as a source of great satisfaction for Greece, which she said remains committed to combating the illegal trafficking of cultural property.

She noted that the return was carried out under the framework of the 1970 Unesco Convention and a bilateral agreement signed between Cyprus and Greece around 18 months ago.

Mendoni agreed that both countries had suffered the looting of cultural heritage and shared a responsibility to protect cultural assets.

She added that effective protection of cultural property depends on international cooperation, mutual understanding and assistance between states.

The return of the 48 artefacts marks the latest example of cultural cooperation between Cyprus and Greece and forms part of wider efforts to safeguard and recover cultural heritage.