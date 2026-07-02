Hello July, and Cyprus’ busiest events month. We are officially in the heat of the summer and the events agenda from July 3 to July 5 is brimming with cultural happenings

Friday, July 3

This Friday, Oroklini welcomes the Thalassa ki Almyro Nero festival, filling the church courtyard of Archangel Michael with music, dancing, traditional activities and food. From 7pm onwards, local folklore ensembles will bring Cypriot celebrations to life.

In the capital, Nicosia Municipality’s annual summer celebration begins this Friday with a summer-long series of performances and artistic activities. The first event of Nihtes Kalokairiou – Summer Nights 2026 is a musical trail that passes through the streets of Ledra and Onasagorou in the old town.

Musicians will set up in various spots, performing live between 7pm and 9pm. Gore Melian will perform English and Greek songs spanning different eras, violinist Alexandra Tsiara will present the Strings Under the Stars performance, the Melodic Trio will play songs From Tradition to Today, and Antigoni Kyriakidou will introduce audiences to her instrument with the act Meet the Accordion.

More music will sound in Dali as the 32nd Pancyprian Milk Festival brings live performances from big Greek stars. Popular singers Andromachi and Sakis Rouvas are set to perform at Halkanora stadium. There, visitors can also explore dairy products, local cheeses, flavoured milks and more.

In Limassol, the Loud Music Festival will fill The Warehouse by IT Quarter with live acts, DJs, party vibes and audio-visual performances all weekend. Celebrations are expected to draw in party fanatics from July 2 to 5 as the music spans RnB, old school, EDM, techno, afro beats, disco and Greek songs.

The Trojan Women (Photo: Jero Morale)

The 29th International Festival of Ancient Greek opens its 2026 edition with a performance at the Ancient Curium Theatre. Come y Calla Productions from Spain, in collaboration with the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival, present Euripides’ The Trojan Women.

Saturday, July 4

Philharmonic bands and ensembles will march the streets of Limassol this weekend, celebrating music and the summer period. The 6th Wind Orchestra Festival will unfold on Saturday and Sunday at 6pm, bringing together some of the island’s major philharmonic bands and Majorettes as they parade along the Old Port Square, Molos and the Castle square, ending with free performances.

In a more traditional mood, the 6th Pancypriot Carrot Festival in the seaside village of Liopetri will highlight the region’s vegetable and its diverse tastes. Carrot-inspired delicacies, desserts, savoury treats, cocktails and more will fill Achyrona Municipal Stadium, while in the evening, the renowned Greek singer Giannis Ploutarchos will perform live.

A fundraiser event raises awareness on autism through the music of the 50s and 60s. Athenian band Hermaphrodite’s Child travels to Cyprus for the Rocking Autism event co-organised by Voice for Autism in collaboration with Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency. The Municipal Parking on Pargas Street in central Nicosia will host live music, DJ sets, beers and street food – all for a good cause.

Further into the old town, at the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicoletta Demetriou, Christina Polycarpou, Symeon Mercouris and Christos Isidorou will present a poetic, musical and storytelling journey. The performance, featuring song, lyra, laouto, pithkiavlin and lafta, will share music, poems, fairy tales and stories that honour the summer. The Tragoudia kai Istories tou Theros event kicks off at 8pm and has free entrance (with booking).

Music will sound in more locations in Cyprus this weekend. At the Rooster’s Tail – The Yard at Harry’s Inn in Larnaca, musician Andreas will perform a mix of acoustic rock favourites, timeless classics and a touch of Greek rock at 8pm. A Music Night in Vavla village will also take place as the band Ya Na Ma Na spreads summer vibes through its groovy music. Street food, beers and soft drinks will also be available at the amphitheatre as the music begins at 8pm.

In the Limassol district village of Zoopigi, a Street Food night will bring sizzling flavours. In a total summer mood, the event will have delicious bites from vendors, drinks and music.

The Loud Music Festival

Sunday, July 5

The events continue on Sunday with the Platres Lavender Festival from 11am to 8pm, sharing aromatic products and wellness items at a grand village market, live performances and workshops that feature the purple, fragrant plant of the region.

The 41st Larnaca Festivalbegins this Sunday with a special concert that pays tribute to Greek composer-musician Stavros Xarhakos. Stepping onto the stage of the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre at 8.30pm, the Larnaca Music School Mikis Theodorakis will perform alongside Kostas Makedonas.

Finally, local singer Chrystalla marks two years of her Acoustic Wednesdays with an intimate live performance. A set featuring guitar and piano sounds will take place at Cascadeur Bar in Lympia as she is joined by a few special guests.

Traditional Festival Oroklini Enalia – Thalassa ki Almyro Nero

Traditional music, song and dance, children’s activities, food and drink. July 3. Church Courtyard of Archangel Michael Oroklinis, Larnaca district. 7pm. Free admission

Nihtes Kalokairiou – Summer Nights 2026

Event series with music, theatre performances and more by local artists. Presented by the Municipality of Nicosia. July 3 – September 25. Throughout Nicosia. www.nicosia.org.cy

Loud Music Festival

Four-day music festival with DJs and live performers. July 2-5. The Warehouse, Limassol. https://www.ticketbox.com.cy/lmf-2026

32nd Pancyprian Milk Festival

Traditional summer festival with dairy products and live performances from Andromachi and Sakis Rouvas. July 3. Halkanora stadium, Dali, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30. www.ticketbox.com.cy/festival-galaktos/

The Trojan Women by Euripides

Opening theatre performance of the 29th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. By the Spanish Come y Calla Productions in collaboration with the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival. July 3-4. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol district. 9pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2414. www.greekdramafest.com

6th Wind Orchestra Festival

Live music and parade by local philharmonic bands. July 4-5. Throughout Limassol. 6pm. Free admission. www.limassol.org.cy

6th Pancyprian Carrot Festival Liopetri

Local festival with carrot flavours and produce, live music by Giannis Ploutarchos. July 4. Achyrona Municipal Stadium, Liopetri village. 8pm. €5

Rocking Autism

Fundraising event with live performance by Athen’s 50s-60s band Hermaphrodite’s Child, street food and drinks. By Voice for Autism in collaboration with Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency. July 4. Municipal Parking, Pargas Street, Nicosia. 6pm-12am. €5 for adults, free entry for children under 12 years old. Tel: 99-498642

Tragoudia kai Istories tou Theros

Music, poetry, stories and song with Nicoletta Demetriou, Christina Polycarpou, Symeon Mercouris and Christos Isidorou. Organised by the Cyprus Music Archive and the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum. July 4. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 22-496930

Andreas Live

Musicians performs acoustic rock, timeless classics and Greek rock. July 4. Rooster’s Tail – The Yard at Harry’s Inn, Larnaca. 8pm. Free entrace

Music Night in Vavla

Live summer set by band Ya Na Ma Na. july 4. Vavla amphitheatre, Larnaca district. 8pm. Free entrance

Zoopigi Street Food Night

Street food event with vendors, drinks and music. July 4. Village fountain, Zoopigi, Limassol district. 6.30pm

Platres Lavender Festival

Annual village festival. July 5. Platres village. 11am-8pm. www.platresvillage.com

Larnaca Festival

Annual month-long festival with dance, theatre, music and song performances. July 5-30. Larnaca. www.larnaka.org.cy

Acoustic Wednesdays: Secret 2nd Anniversary Live

Local singer Chrystalla performs acoustic set with special guests. July 5. Cascadeur Bar, Lympia. 7.30pm. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/chrystalla