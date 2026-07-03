Restaurant review: The Farmyard, Kathikas, Paphos

By Sarah Coyne

It is that time of year again, with the increase in humidity a trip up into the hills seems like a necessity, especially when it comes to daytime dining. A restaurant I had wanted to try for ages, which was definitely calling my name on a hot day in Paphos is The Farmyard in Kathikas. The temperature may not have been much different, but as we exited the car, the humidity had disappeared, replaced with a cooling breeze. The Farmyard has been open for many years, and today offers Pan-Asian cuisine. It recently won an award as one of the top 10 restaurants in Cyprus, and somehow, the beautiful village of Kathikas in the hills above Paphos is not where you would expect to find such an establishment.

From the outside, it looks like a traditional taverna, betraying its former life, but upon entering, there are no huge hints that this is an Asian restaurant. It is spotless – brilliant white linen cloths and napkins, with sparkling glasses. There are two sections, an interior and a covered terrace, both of which are strictly no-smoking. At the back of the main dining area, picture windows showcase panoramic views across the stunning countryside.

We were greeted by a very friendly waitress who explained the menu and offered drinks straight away. By the glass, they had an excellent Shiraz/Cabernet blend priced at a very reasonable €4.

The menu is extensive and offers every possible option for any serious Pan-Asian foodie. In addition to the main menu, there is also a selection of daily specials. Authentic soup and starters are available, but The Farmyard is rather famous for its Dim Sum and Bao Buns. The Dim Sum is available with 16 fillings, with a choice of three Bao Buns. We decided to go for Cream Cheese, Mushroom and Chilli and also the Spicy Chicken Curry version. Both were marked with a chilli sign on the menu and were served with sweet chilli sauce, soya sauce and chilli bean sauce on the side.

Presentation-wise, both dishes were next level, with four pieces per plate. Taste-wise, they were a revelation, with both dishes steamed to perfection and rich in aromas, with the bold spices coming through. We also ordered a Chicken Satay to start, which was quite different. The subtle heat of the spices was much more prevalent than the peanut in the sauce.

For mains, you are quite literally spoilt for choice, and it is worth noting that vegans and vegetarians can enjoy some very appealing dishes, while there are also gluten-free options. In the end, we decided to share two dishes between the three of us: Deep-fried Chilli Beef and Salt and Pepper Chicken, with one portion of fried rice.

I am not a fan of Asian food drowned in a heavy sauce, and thankfully, these two were not. But they were outstanding. The chilli beef had a real kick, which did not overpower the dish. The meat was generous, soft and succulent. The chicken, with all the flavours of ginger, pepper, bell peppers and spring onions coming through, made a good contrasting choice.

Finally, an impressive dessert menu was presented, showing a keen interest in sweet flavour combinations, and thankfully, no battered bananas in sight. We decided to share two again, although we struggled over which two: Biscoff Cheesecake and Chocolate Mousse with Raspberry and Lemon on a Pistachio Biscuit Base.

The cheesecake was presented as a globe coated in Biscoff crumbs. It was rich, creamy and decadent. The chocolate mousse was velvety and offered an explosion of flavours. The presentation of both was beautiful.

Throughout the whole meal, it was the depth of flavours that left the mouth tingling that most impressed. If you live far from Kathikas, the village’s eating options make it the perfect location for a weekend away. But, I am genuinely pleased that I live so far away from this restaurant, as they do takeaway, which would be far too tempting if you lived on the doorstep. We will definitely return, as there are many dishes to try, with the Bao Buns with duck and hoisin sauce and the coconut cheesecake at the top of the list.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Pan-Asian

PRICE Soups from €8.50, Starters from €8, Dim Sum from €8, Bao Buns from €10.50, Noodles from €8, Mains from €11, Desserts €10

WHERE The Farmyard, Kathikas, Paphos

WHEN Tuesday to Sunday 12.30-10pm. Closed on Mondays. Booking recommended.

CONTACT 99 369473