Finance Minister Makis Keravnos will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to participate in meetings of the Eurogroup on July 9 and the ECOFIN Council on July 10, where European Union finance ministers will discuss fiscal policy, digital finance, artificial intelligence and the bloc’s economic competitiveness.

According to an announcement by the finance ministry, the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday, July 9, will begin with ministers exchanging views on fiscal developments in the euro area and the appropriate fiscal policy stance for 2027, as member states prepare their national budgets.

The discussion will be based on presentations by the European Commission and the European Fiscal Board.

Ministers will also exchange views on the international role of the euro, drawing on the European Central Bank’s annual report.

The meeting will then continue in an inclusive format involving all European Union member states, during which ministers will discuss the impact of emerging technologies on the financial sector, with particular emphasis on the implications of artificial intelligence for cybersecurity.

The Eurogroup is also expected to adopt a declaration on digital finance, outlining ministers’ views and ambitions for supporting the further development of digital finance across the European Union.

On Friday, July 10, Keravnos will participate in the ECOFIN Council, where ministers are scheduled to discuss the Market Integration and Supervision Package.

The discussion will be based on a policy paper prepared by the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the ministry, the proposed legislative package aims to deepen the European Union’s single market for financial services, with the objective of strengthening the competitiveness of the European economy.

The Irish Presidency will also present its priorities and work programme for economic and financial affairs for the next six months.

Finance ministers are also expected to exchange views on the economic and fiscal impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the ECOFIN Council is expected to approve the revised Recovery and Resilience Plans of Lithuania, Cyprus, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany, Latvia, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Hungary.

Within the framework of the 2026 European Semester, ministers are also expected to adopt the Country-Specific Recommendations (CSRs) and approve conclusions on the in-depth reviews carried out under the Macroeconomic Imbalance Procedure.

As part of the implementation of the European Union’s economic governance framework, the Council is expected to adopt recommendations approving the revised Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan of the Netherlands.

The Council is also expected to recommend the launch of an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Bulgaria.

Ministers will subsequently exchange views on the Convergence Reports, following presentations by the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

The ECOFIN Council is also expected to approve the European Union’s terms of reference for representation at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 1.

On the evening of Thursday, July 9, Keravnos and his counterparts will attend a working dinner hosted by the President of the Eurogroup, focusing on the relationship between energy security, competitiveness and economic resilience.

The dinner will also be attended by the finance ministers of the United Kingdom and Norway, the ministry said.