Bank enhances customer-focused banking model

Alpha Bank Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it has completed the implementation of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) as part of a new investment aimed at accelerating its digital transformation and strengthening its customer-focused operating model.

The bank said the new customer relationship management (CRM) platform has been fully operational since April 30, 2026, describing the move as a strategic investment intended to improve how it serves customers, communicates with them and responds to their needs.

According to the bank, the implementation of Salesforce FSC, one of the world’s leading CRM platforms, provides access to advanced technology, expertise and digital tools designed to strengthen its capabilities in an increasingly competitive banking environment.

Alpha Bank Cyprus said the partnership supports its long-term objective of becoming a more customer-focused bank by delivering more personalised services, faster responses and a more consistent customer experience.

The bank added that the new infrastructure forms part of a broader transformation of its operations, enabling quicker decision-making, improved use of customer data and a stronger focus on customers’ needs.

It said the investment is also intended to strengthen customer relationships, improve operational efficiency and raise service quality across all customer contact points.

According to Alpha Bank Cyprus, the Salesforce FSC platform provides staff with a 360-degree view of customers, enabling more personalised and data-driven service while making use of advanced analytics, automation and artificial intelligence tools.

The bank said these capabilities are expected to result in faster service, fewer procedural steps and delays, more direct communication and a more consistent experience across its various service channels.

During the initial phase of the rollout, Alpha Bank Cyprus said the platform will be available across its branch network and call centre, enabling front-line staff to respond to customer requests more accurately, comprehensively and quickly.

The bank also described the project as a broader change in its operating model, saying it represents a shift beyond simply introducing new software towards a more integrated way of working.

According to Alpha Bank Cyprus, improved information sharing, greater collaboration between teams and fewer manual processes are expected to increase efficiency and allow staff to focus more on customer service.

“Strengthening our customer-centric operations remains a consistent strategic priority for Alpha Bank Cyprus,” said Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas.

“This new strategic investment in our digital and organisational transformation significantly enhances our ability to operate with greater speed, improved information and a more targeted response to our customers’ needs,” he added.

“At the same time, it strengthens the bank’s overall competitiveness and supports our continuous evolution in ways that have a tangible impact on the daily service experience,” Michaelas stated.

Chief Retail Banking Officer Popi Hadjioannou Demetriou said the bank views technology as valuable when it leads to better customer service and stronger support for employees.

“For us, technology has value when it translates into a better customer experience and more meaningful support for our teams,” she said.

“Through Salesforce FSC, we are enhancing our ability to offer our customers more consistent, immediate and personalised service, leveraging data in ways that allow us to respond more effectively to their needs,” she added.

Regional Vice President for the Mediterranean, Adriatics and Central Asia at Salesforce Kateryna Skrypchenko said the company welcomed the partnership with Alpha Bank Cyprus.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alpha Bank Cyprus as they pioneer a new era of digital excellence,” she said.

“Alpha Bank Cyprus is not just addressing the demands of today’s competitive landscape, but is establishing a powerful, data-driven and AI-ready foundation that ensures its customer-centric vision remains robust, scalable and future-proof,” Skrypchenko added.

Finally, Alpha Bank Cyprus said the implementation of Salesforce FSC reflects its broader strategy of investing in digital capabilities that strengthen customer relationships and support the bank’s next phase of growth.