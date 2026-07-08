The 14th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards are due to take place on Thursday, July 9, at the Hilton Nicosia to recognise foreign companies that have made significant contributions to the national economy and society.

Organised by investment promotion agency Invest Cyprus and presented by professional services firm PwC Cyprus, the ceremony will be held under the auspices of the President of the Republic.

The event is set to attract leading members of the business community, international investors, government officials, and key corporate executives.

These awards serve as a formal institution for recognising international investors who have selected Cyprus as a destination for their operations.

The ceremony is intended to highlight the contribution of these entities to economic growth, innovation, job creation, and the maintenance of a competitive business environment.

The proceedings will pay tribute to organisations and companies from across the world that contribute to the strengthening of the Cypriot economy.

These investments are considered vital to the ongoing effort to bolster the international image of the country as a reliable investment destination.

The Elite Sponsor of the event is Eurobank, with ECOMMBX serving as the Gold Sponsor.

The Strategic Partner for the proceedings is Cyta Business, while the Legacy Partner is the Lanitis Group.