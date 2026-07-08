Ellinas Finance Public Company Ltd announced on Wednesday the successful repayment of its Series B bond, which reached its maturity date.

The company formally notified the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) that it has discharged all liabilities associated with the bond issuance, which was originally floated in 2021.

In addition, the company stated that it has paid the total amounts due to all relevant bondholders, encompassing both the principal sum and the accrued interest in line with the established terms of the issuance schedule.

Following the completion of these payments, the Series B bond has officially expired and been cancelled.

The company confirmed that there are no remaining obligations regarding this specific debt instrument.