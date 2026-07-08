As buyer expectations evolve, Korantina Homes is focusing on integrated communities that combine lifestyle, sustainability and lasting value

Cyprus’ real estate sector has entered a defining period. Demand is no longer shaped only by location, square metres or proximity to the sea. Today’s buyers, residents and investors are looking for places that offer design & construction quality, top-tier services, privacy, long-term value and a lifestyle that reflects the way Cyprus itself is evolving.

Within this changing landscape, Korantina Homes has built a strong identity through exclusive developments that go beyond conventional property approach. The company’s portfolio brings together coastal resorts, residential communities, city-centre projects and hillside villas, each designed with a clear understanding of location, lifestyle, long-term market demand and the changing customers’ needs.

From the landmark Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort to the newly launched Hill Panorama in Pegeia, Korantina Homes continues to contribute to the transformation of Paphos and the wider Cyprus real estate market, creating projects that combine architecture, hospitality, infrastructure, sustainability and everyday quality of life.

A Development Philosophy Built Around Place

One of the defining characteristics of Korantina Homes is the way each project is shaped by its setting. Rather than applying one standard formula across different locations, the company develops projects that respond to the character of their surroundings.

On the coast, this means creating residential and hospitality environments that make the most of the Mediterranean landscape. In the city, it means designing spaces that blend perfectly with the urban lifestyle. In hillside locations, it means prioritising views, privacy, outdoor living and connection to nature.

This approach reflects a broader shift in the Cyprus real estate market. Buyers are increasingly seeking complete living environments, not isolated properties. They want homes that are connected to services, leisure, wellness, security, community and long-term convenience. Korantina Homes’ developments are designed around this expectation.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

At the heart of the company’s portfolio is the internationally multi-awarded Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Korantina Homes’ flagship development on the Saint George peninsula in Pegeia, Paphos. Extending across more than two kilometres of coastline, the project combines seafront villas, a five-star hotel and a wide range of facilities within a destination resort environment.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort brings together residential living, high-end hospitality and lifestyle experiences in one setting. Privacy, service and a strong sense of place define the resort’s character. Residents and guests have access to wellness and sports facilities, including spa and fitness areas, tennis and padel courts and a football field built to UEFA professional standards. The resort also includes high-end restaurants, culinary cuisine by Michelin star chefs, leisure spaces, concierge services, 24-hour security and comprehensive maintenance support.

What makes the development particularly relevant to the future of Cyprus real estate, is its ability to connect luxury with a strong sense of place. Experiences such as horseback riding by the sea, cycling routes and activities linked to Cypriot tradition, including halloumi making, bread baking and olive oil production, give the resort a character rooted in the local environment.

In doing so, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort has helped position Paphos as a destination capable of attracting high-value residents, visitors and investors, while also contributing to employment, tourism and the wider local economy.

Royal Bay Resort

While Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is defined by its destination resort concept, Royal Bay Resort focuses on the appeal of seafront residential life close to the city. Located on the Paphos coastline and near the heart of the city, the project combines direct access to the sea with modern residences and facilities that support everyday comfort.

Royal Bay Resort includes villas and apartments designed around privacy, convenience and easy access to the city’s services. The development is supported by amenities such as a private clubhouse with café and restaurant, gym and spa facilities, children’s play areas and a communal swimming pool. Concierge services, 24-hour reception and security further support a seamless residential experience.

The project responds to a specific and growing demand in Cyprus: homes that offer the benefits of coastal living without disconnecting residents from the rhythm of the city. In this sense, Royal Bay Resort offers a premium lifestyle that is secure, connected and refined, while contributing to the ongoing strengthening of Paphos’ waterfront and enhancing both its residential appeal and long-term investment value.

SOHO Resort

SOHO Resort represents another important direction in the evolution of Paphos real estate. Positioned on the city’s seafront, the development introduces a contemporary model of coastal living that is closely connected to the city.

The project consists of two buildings of 15 and 16 floors, comprising 113 luxury apartments and 20 villas with uninterrupted Mediterranean views. SOHO Resort combines the energy of a seafront city location with the comfort and services expected from a high-end residential development.

With facilities including restaurants, spa and gym areas, landscaped outdoor spaces, concierge services, 24-hour reception and security, the project reflects the expectations of modern residents who want convenience, design and service in one place.

SOHO Resort also plays a role in the broader renewal of Paphos’ seafront. As the city continues to attract residents, business professionals and international investors, developments of this scale help shape a more contemporary image for the coastal front, supporting both lifestyle demand and long-term value creation.

City Landmark

City Landmark introduces a different dimension to Korantina Homes’ portfolio, moving from the coastline to the heart of Paphos and focusing on the renewal of a central area with residential, professional and lifestyle uses. Located in central Paphos, the project brings together modern apartments, office spaces and lifestyle facilities within a mixed-use environment designed for contemporary city life.

A key feature of the development is the restoration of a historic, listed building, which has been carefully renovated and repurposed as a private clubhouse for residents. This element gives the project a strong connection to the identity of the city, while the surrounding apartments, offices and amenities introduce a modern layer of functionality.

With facilities such as a communal swimming pool, café, gym, concierge services and 24-hour security, City Landmark shows how real estate development can support urban renewal, preserving the character of a place. It reflects a more mature approach to city development, where heritage, design and everyday practicality work together.

Hill Panorama

Korantina Homes’ latest launch, Hill Panorama, focuses on hillside living in Pegeia, combining generous spaces with open views towards the Mediterranean. The project comprises a limited collection of spacious villas with private pools, landscaped gardens, outdoor living areas and dedicated parking, designed to offer comfort, privacy and a strong connection to the surrounding natural environment.

Set in a high-demand residential area, Hill Panorama is only minutes from Coral Bay beach, with easy access to shops, restaurants, services and nature trails. The villas offer four to six bedrooms, high-quality finishes and access to a clubhouse with café, reception and concierge services.

The location further strengthens the project’s appeal, offering the calm of the hillside while remaining close to Pegeia’s everyday services, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and the wider leisure infrastructure planned for the area. With a new school also planned nearby, Hill Panorama is positioned as an attractive option for families and buyers seeking long-term residence in Paphos.

A Portfolio Designed for the Future

With more than three decades of experience and expertise in Cyprus real estate, Korantina Homes has developed a portfolio that reflects the changing needs of residents, buyers and investors. Across its developments, the company demonstrates that the future of real estate in Cyprus lies in thoughtful, location-sensitive planning, reliable services, long-term value, an elegant lifestyle, sustainable practices and a holistic approach to quality across every aspect of the design and construction process. Through this approach, Korantina Homes is shaping the future of real estate in Cyprus, building projects that respond to how people want to live, invest and connect with the island.