Corporate events travel is one of the fastest-growing and most logistically complex slices of business travel — yet most company policies still treat a twelve-person delegation like a single salesperson catching a Tuesday flight. Here is what the numbers actually say, and what a policy built for events covers.

Global business travel spending hit a record $1.57 trillion in 2025 and is on track to pass $2 trillion by 2029, according to GBTA’s Business Travel Index. Within that total, the average per-person business trip now costs $1,128 — up from $834 in the previous survey, one of the sharpest single-year jumps the index has recorded.

And the most expensive day in the calendar is rarely the routine sales trip: it is the conference. The average cost per meeting attendee is forecast at $172 per day in 2026, up from $162 in 2024, according to the CWT/GBTA Global Business Travel Forecast. Multiply that across a delegation and a multi-day agenda, and events travel becomes one of the largest controllable lines in the budget — and one of the least controlled.

Why events break a standard policy

Standard travel policies were designed for one traveller, one booking, one trip with a known set of variables. Conference travel breaks every one of those assumptions. Registration opens months before departure. Group room blocks at discounted rates fill quickly and expire on fixed dates. Ground transport for a dozen delegates arriving across multiple airports needs coordination, a standard policy never contemplated. And when the invoices finally land, they come from a different supplier for every leg.

The demand is not in doubt. Deloitte’s 2025 Corporate Travel Survey found that two-thirds of business travellers have travelled or expect to travel for a live event this year, and “training and conferences” are now the single most common reason people fly for work, according to GBTA. The problem is visibility.

Research commissioned by Navan and conducted by Euromonitor International found that nearly two-thirds of global business-travel spend remains unmanaged — and even inside companies that use a travel management company, roughly one booking in 10 often still happens off-channel. For events, where the spend is concentrated and the legs are many, that blind spot is at its widest.

Registration: the discount window is the deadline

Early-bird registration discounts of 15-30 per cent are standard across major industry conferences, and they expire on published dates. A policy that routes every registration through a standard authorisation chain has no mechanism to beat those deadlines — the discount lapses while the request sits in an inbox, and no single missed saving is large enough to trigger a review. The losses disappear one conference at a time.

Programmes that handle events well pre-authorise the year’s events calendar as a single block at the start of the year, with qualification criteria tied to business objectives, delegate seniority and expected return. Registration is then submitted the moment a window opens, inside an already-approved framework. Advisers add a warning: without defined criteria, the approved-events list tends to expand until the budget can no longer carry it.

Flights: coordination is the new rule

Preferred carriers, minimum lead times and fare class by seniority all carry over from individual travel policy. What events add is coordination. When delegates book independently, the travel team has no consolidated view of the group itinerary until expense reports arrive.

Compliance is moving in the right direction — 49 per cent of frequent travellers now say they always use corporate booking channels, up from 43 per cent a year earlier (Deloitte) — but leakage is still material. Industry data puts roughly 37 per cent of hotel bookings and 15 per cent of flight bookings outside managed channels (Fox World Travel). For a group, every off-channel booking compounds both the logistics and the cost. Consultants typically recommend eight to 12 weeks’ lead time for group flights and a single named owner of the group itinerary; coordinated arrivals also cut transfer costs at both ends and make duty-of-care tracking possible in the first place.

Hotels: proximity is a budget line, not a preference

Conference organisers block nearby rooms at negotiated rates, and those blocks sell out as the rates expire. A policy that directs delegates to approved properties the moment registration closes captures the group rate. One that leaves the choice to individual discretion produces a scattered delegation paying retail and staying further from the venue — and that is not only a room-rate problem.

A delegate who books two weeks late typically ends up further out. Over a two-day event, that is roughly 40 extra minutes of transit a day; across a delegation of 12, it approaches eight lost person-hours per event — before anyone has counted the difference in fare. Early arrivals and late departures need an explicit answer in the policy, too, not a grey area that becomes an expense dispute at reconciliation.

Maria Budekhina, CEO of GetOffers.com, saw precisely this happen to her this June. By the time she registered for ConX, the connectivity industry conference Travelgate runs in Mallorca, the sponsor hotels nearest the venue had already sold out; she stayed well away from the conference and commuted in each day — the proximity penalty this section describes, paid in person.

Ground transport: the gap nobody books

This is where events travel quietly leaks. The legs that follow the hotel booking — the transfer from the airport, the morning shuttle to the venue, the late-night ride back from a networking dinner — are typically arranged one by one, through consumer apps and informal cash, outside any managed channel. There is no consolidated record. The invoices arrive separately, from suppliers the finance team has never seen, and reconciling them by hand takes days.

Programmes that manage this pre-book arrival and departure transfers as trackable, documented bookings, and cover evening transport with either a per-journey cap or a single named approved method written into the events policy.

Maria says the last-mile gap is where the real money hides. “Everyone audits the airfare and the hotel rate. Nobody audits the taxi at midnight from the gala dinner — and that’s the booking that surfaces three weeks later as a line item finance can’t match to anyone. No surprise that nearly two-thirds of business-travel spend stays unmanaged and over a third of hotel bookings happen off-channel. Companies that get events right plan the whole journey — registration, flights, rooms and every transfer — as one trip, before the first delegate leaves home.”

What a real events policy covers

Consultants and procurement advisers point to six elements that separate an events policy from a standard travel framework: pre-authorisation criteria for which events qualify and who signs off; a registration process built around discount windows rather than approval chains; group-flight coordination with a named itinerary owner, minimum lead times and block-booking thresholds; hotel rules specifying approved properties, proximity requirements and cover for early arrivals and late departures; ground-transport rules with approved methods by city and clear cost caps; and defined coverage for conference-specific costs such as evening meals and networking events.

The payoff is measurable. High-performing programmes reach 85–95 per cent booking compliance and cut per-trip costs by 10–25 per cent, and GBTA data shows that programmes with compliance built into the booking tool save an average of 12.8 per cent per managed trip. Policies that address all six areas in explicit terms consistently report higher compliance and lower per-event spend than those that leave travellers to apply individual rules to group situations.

The test that settles it

Ultimately, every event policy comes down to one question: can the company see the whole journey before the first delegate leaves home? Plan registration, flights, the room block, the airport transfers and the evening rides as a single event, and finance sees the real number while there is still time to act on it. Leave those calls to individual travellers, and the company isn’t running an events policy at all — it’s running a reimbursement queue, totting up the cost of a trip that’s already over.

That distinction is only going to matter more. The global meetings and events sector is now worth roughly $1 trillion a year and growing around 8 per cent annually, with Europe among its largest regions. For companies on the continent, the question is no longer whether events travel is a major line of spend — it is whether they manage it deliberately, or discover its true cost, one expense report at a time.